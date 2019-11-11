Analysis on the World's Cladding Systems Market (2016-2025): Stucco & EIFS, Metal, Fiber Cement, Vinyl, Wood, Ceramic, Brick & Stone, and Others

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cladding Systems Market By Material, By Application, and By End-User: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report analyzes and forecasts the cladding systems market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion).

The assessment of cladding systems market dynamics gives a brief thought about the market drivers and restraints along with their impact on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the cladding systems market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the cladding systems market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of the leading vendors operating in the cladding systems market. To understand the competitive landscape in the cladding systems market, an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a crucial view of the cladding systems market by segmenting it based on material, application, end-user, and region. All the segments of cladding systems market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segment comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.

Some noticeable players of the cladding systems market are Louisiana Pacific, Kingspan, Westlake Chemicals, Cembrit Holding, James Hardie Industries, CSR, Nichiha Corporation, Etex Group, Boral Limited, Tata Steel Limited, DowDuPont, Arconic, and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Cladding Systems Market, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

2.2. Cladding Systems Market: Snapshot



Chapter 3. Global Cladding Systems Market - Industry Analysis

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Industry Ecosystem Analysis

3.3. Industry Landscape

3.4. Market Drivers

3.5. Restraints

3.6. Opportunity

3.7. Innovation & Sustainability

3.8. Regulatory Landscape

3.9. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.10. PESTLE Analysis

3.11. Cladding Systems Market: Market Attractiveness Analysis



Chapter 4. Global Cladding Systems Market - Competitive Landscape

4.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2018

4.2. Strategic Development



Chapter 5. Cladding Systems Market - Material Analysis

5.1. Global Cladding Systems Market Share, by Material, 2018 and 2025

5.2. Global Cladding Systems Market by Stucco & EIFS, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3. Global Cladding Systems Market by Metal, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4. Global Cladding Systems Market by Fiber Cement, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

5.5. Global Cladding Systems Market by Vinyl, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

5.6. Global Cladding Systems Market by Wood, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

5.7. Global Cladding Systems Market by Ceramic, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

5.8. Global Cladding Systems Market by Brick & Stone, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

5.9. Global Cladding Systems Market by Others, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6. Cladding Systems Market - Application Analysis

6.1. Global Cladding Systems Market Share, by Application, 2018 and 2025

6.2. Global Cladding Systems Market by Roofs, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3. Global Cladding Systems Market by Walls, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4. Global Cladding Systems Market by Others, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 7. Cladding Systems Market - End-User Analysis

7.1. Global Cladding Systems Market Share, by End-User, 2018 and 2025

7.2. Global Cladding Systems Market by Non-Residential, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3. Global Cladding Systems Market by Residential, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 8. Cladding Systems Market - Regional Analysis

8.1. Global Cladding Systems Market Share, By Region, 2018 and 2025

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.6. The Middle East & Africa



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Cembrit Holding

9.2. Louisiana Pacific

9.3. Kingspan

9.4. Westlake Chemicals

9.5. Etex Group

9.6. James Hardie Industries

9.7. CSR Limited

9.8. Nichiha Corporation

9.9. Boral Limited

9.10. Tata Steel Limited

9.11. DowDuPont

9.12. Arconic

9.13. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

