2019 ICT Business Survey in Australia - Fixed & Mobile Services, Cloud, Security, IoT, and Key Implications for Operators

251 businesses in Australia were interviewed about their usage and providers of telecoms and ICT services and their satisfaction with these services.

This report provides the key findings relating to Australia and analyses how it compares to other countries. It covers fixed and mobile services, cloud, security, and IoT, and provides the key implications for operators.



This report provides:

Net Promoter Scores for fixed and mobile operators

data on satisfaction levels for the various service aspects for each of the major fixed and mobile operators

data on cloud growth and the potential for fixed operators to provide cloud services

analysis of the state of cybersecurity

analysis of the potential for operators to enter the ICT market

data on the state of IoT deployment and development in Australia

data on routes to market for fixed, mobile and IoT services

discussion of the key implications for operators

