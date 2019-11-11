World Silicon Carbide (SIC) Wafer Market Outlook, 2018-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Market, By Product Type, By Applications ,by Region; Size and Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Silicon Carbide Wafer market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing demand of low power consumption devices.



Need for improved energy-efficienct power devices, LED lighting, and telecommunications will boost the global silicon carbide market in upcoming year. Moreover, Silicon carbide wafer characteristics in electrical devices such as polishing materials include a petroleum base to help the long-lasting lubricant break down into small pieces with sharp edges will play a major in growth of silicon carbide wafer market. Further, government initiatives for renewables power light and awareness among people for more using of LED lights and solar lights and electrification in rural areas will increase Silicon Carbide wafer market.



4 inch product type of Silicon Carbide Wafer market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period



On the basis of product type, the Silicon Carbide Wafer market has been segmented into 2 Inch, 4 Inch 6 Inch and others. 4 Inch wafer dominates the global Silicon Carbide Wafer owing to the increment in demand of LED chips and other renewables power devices. 6 Inch wafer will be the fastest growing product type in silicon wafer market owing to government initiatives for renewables power light and awareness among people about the benefits of uses of LED lights. 6 inch Silicon Carbide wafer market will also shoot up due to increase its uses in Solar lights panels.



Wireless Infrastructure is projected to leading industry for utilizing applications of the Silicon Carbide (SIC) wafer during forecast period



On the basis of application, the global silicon carbide market has been segmental into Power Device, Electronics & Optoelectronics and wireless Infrastructure. By application type, wireless Infrastructure will lead the market in perspectives of features of silicon carbide wafer like High band gap means to control high temperature power, significantly high thermal conductivity which make telecom towers to run without any transmission fault. Electronics & Optoelectronics industry will grow due to huge demand from across globe for LED lights, increment in demand of solar devices. Moreover, demand of electronics accessories, smartphones etc. all electronics devices will play major role in growth of SIC wafer market. Power devices market will drive by electrification and improvement in power infrastructure across the globe.



North America accounts for lion share of the global Silicon Carbide Wafer market during the anticipated period



On the basis of region, the Silicon Carbide Wafer market has been segmental into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America dominates the world Silicon Carbide Wafer market over the forecast period owing to major demand from electronics durables, improvement in communication and wireless technology. Asia is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to the increasing penetration in electronics devices in Asian countries especially by South Korea and China.



Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Competitive Landscape



Companies, such Cree, Dow Corning, SiCrystal, II-VI Advanced Materials, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Norstel, Aymont Technology, TankeBlue, SICC, Hebei Synlight Crystal, CETC are the key players in manufacturing silicon carbide wafer. In terms of product offerings, Cree and Dow Corning are the major players in the market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Research Framework



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain analysis

4.1.1. Vendor Matrix

4.2. Raw Material Analysis

4.3. Pricing Analysis

4.4. Industry impact and Forces

4.4.1. Growth Drivers

4.4.2. Industry Challenges

4.4.3. opportunities

4.5. Technological Landscape

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.7. Regulatory Framework

4.8. Company market share analysis, 2017

4.9. Growth potential analysis, 2017

4.10. Strategic Outlook

4.11. Porter's analysis

4.12. PESTEL analysis



5. Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Type

5.2.2. By Application

5.2.3. By Region



6. Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Market, By Product Type

6.1. Key Type Trends

6.2. 2 Inch Silicon Carbide Wafer

6.3. 4 Inch Silicon Carbide Wafer

6.4. 6 Inch Silicon Carbide Wafer



7. Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Market, By Applications

7.1. Key Market Trends

7.2. Power Devices

7.3. Electronics & Optoelectronics

7.4. Wireless Infrastructure



8. Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Market, By Region

8.1. Key Regional Market Trends

8.2. North America

8.3. Asia

8.4. Europe

8.5. Middle East & Africa

8.6. Latin America



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Cree

9.2. Dow Corning

9.3. SiCrystal GmbH

9.4. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

9.5. Norstel

9.6. Aymont Technology

9.7. TankeBlue

9.8. SICC

9.9. Hebei Synlight Crystal

9.10. CETC



