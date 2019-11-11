PAE Recognized as Top Veteran-Friendly Employer

PAE, a leading provider of services for the U.S. government and its allies, has been named a top employer of veterans. Indeed.com listed PAE as No. 50 on its list of top employers of former military members.

/EIN News/ -- Falls Church, VA, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAE, a leading provider of services for the U.S. government and its allies, has been named a top employer of veterans. Indeed.com listed PAE as No. 50 on its list of top employers of former military members.

More than half of the senior leadership team is from a military background, and the company’s global workforce of roughly 20,000 includes more than 3,400 veterans. The company was also recently rated a Military Spouse-Friendly Employer by Victory Media as well as by Military.com and received a V3 certification from the Virginia Values Veterans program.

“We’re delighted to be recognized as an industry leader in veteran and military spouse hiring,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Patricia Munchel. “PAE is a military-friendly employer. Even our corporate social responsibility programs focus on supporting military-connected individuals and communities. We partner with great national organizations like the Military Child Education Coalition and TAPS as well as regional programs located near our contract sites.”

A career at PAE is often a natural transition for service members, said PAE’s Director of Recruiting Brigit Freedman.

“Veterans have the global perspective, work ethic and commitment to country that empowers them to succeed with us because that’s all part of the PAE ethos,” Freedman said. “Our mission capabilities in counter-terrorism solutions, intelligence mission support, international logistics, space development and operations – just to name of few – provide ample opportunities for veterans seeking employment to work for a company that not only appreciates their past service but also empowers them for continued contributions.”

For more information about career opportunities, visit www.pae.com/careers.

About PAE

For more than 60 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With a global workforce of more than 20,000 on all seven continents and in more than 50 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia. Find us online at pae.com, on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

# # #

Media Contact:

Kerry McGinley, (719) 217-6204, Kerry.McGinley@pae.com

For additional information, please visit our website, pae.com, or follow us at @PAE Company, LinkedIn, Facebook or YouTube.

Kerry McGinley PAE 719-217-6204 kerry.mcginley@pae.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.