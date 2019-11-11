Intrado Digital Media Introduces A/B Testing and Communication Management to Deliver an Integrated Word-of-Mouth Marketing Experience

New native functionality enables customers to seamlessly manage end-to-end program setup allowing more effective communication

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado , a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced the release of Ambassador’s A/B testing and communication management features. Customers can now control their referral optimization efforts by running split testing and analyzing the results within the application, without leveraging third-party tools.



Ambassador’s true end-to-end word-of-mouth solution enables marketers to seamlessly optimize the entire customer referral journey, from testing refer-a-friend modules to specific campaign settings. These features can now be leveraged across customer referral, affiliate, influencer, and partner marketing programs. This new release also includes communication management capabilities, empowering marketers to engage directly with program members via native email workflows.

“When it comes to scaling and managing the components of word-of-mouth programs, marketers need a command center that provides actionable insights and the ability to communicate,” said Ben Chodor, President of Intrado Digital Media. “This new functionality allows customers to use Ambassador as their primary solution for word-of-mouth programs.”

The recent acquisition of Ambassador has enabled Intrado Digital Media to provide customers with more innovative solutions to effectively grow word-of-mouth marketing programs.

To learn more about these features or set up a product demonstration, schedule a meeting .

About Intrado

Intrado, formerly West, is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com .

Contact

Dave Pleiss

Investor and Public Relations

DMPleiss@west.com

402.716.6578



