New Non-Stop Flights to Puerto Vallarta & Cancun from Kansas City

Vacation Express launches summer and winter flights to two new destinations

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vacation Express is excited to offer Puerto Vallarta as the newest destination for non-stop winter and summer travel from Kansas City! These exclusive, seasonal flights will depart every Sunday from February 16 to March 15, 2020 during winter and May 24 to August 2, 2020 for the summer season for six-night programs from Kansas City International Airport (MCI) to Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR). In addition, Vacation Express is introducing their first non-stop flights from MCI to Cancun International Airport (CUN) with departures every Sunday from February 23 to April 5, 2020 and every Saturday from May 23 to August 1, 2020 for six-night programs.



The Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Vacation Express, Kevin Hernandez, commented, “We are excited about adding more flights from Kansas City; we know Puerto Vallarta will become as popular a destination this winter as Cancun. With the introduction of these new non-stop flights alongside the return of our Punta Cana program, Vacation Express now offers a variety of exotic international destinations for Kansas City travelers.”

Travelers that bundle these exclusive, non-stop flights with a stay at an all-inclusive resort receive the best deals. Tropical, dream vacation packages are available at incredibly low price points and provide the top-notch, all-inclusive experience Vacation Express is known for. Cancun’s motto is “it’s a dream to be here” and for a good reason – six-night packages to Cancun are available as low as $999 per person, with up to $1500 in resort credit and up to 48% off in savings! Six-night vacation packages to Puerto Vallarta are available from $899 per person, with kids stay, play and eat free options and up to $400 in resort coupons. On top of major savings, Puerto Vallarta boasts traditional Mexican charm with mountain and ocean views. Both Cancun and Puerto Vallarta have an abundance of family-friendly resorts that both new and experienced travelers will enjoy.

Additionally, Vacation Express returns to Kansas City with weekly, non-stop flights to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic in the summer of 2020. Flights will depart Fridays from May 22 to June 31, 2020 for six-night programs. Just in time for Memorial Day, travelers ready to bask on white-sand beaches by clear blue waters can book six-night packages for as low as $899 per person. These offers provide guests with the all-inclusive escape of their dreams at prices they can afford.

Vacation Express’ non-stop flights to Cancun and Puerto Vallarta are operated by VivaAerobus on an Airbus A320-series aircraft. These flights offer travelers a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage, pretzels and an optional seat upgrade. Non-stop flights to Cancun are also operated by Volaris on Airbus A320-series aircraft. These flights offer travelers a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage, in-flight entertainment, pretzels and an optional seat upgrade.

Flights to Punta Cana are operated by Miami Air on a Boeing 737-series aircraft. These flights offer travelers a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage, pretzels and an optional seat upgrade. All of Vacation Express’ exclusive, non-stop flights offer affordable add-ons starting at only $25 each way for Preferred exit-row seats or $45 each way with the Preferred Plus upgrade, which includes front-row seating, a free checked bag weighing up to 50lbs, and for travelers who select the Preferred Plus upgrade on Miami Air to Punta Cana, two complimentary alcoholic beverages and a complimentary snack box.

Most travelers take advantage of vacation packages with air and all-inclusive resort stays, though travelers may opt to purchase airfare only. Packages can be booked online at VACATIONEXPRESS.com, by calling 1-800-309-4717 or through a local travel agent.

About Vacation Express:

Based in Atlanta, Vacation Express, part of Sunwing Travel Group, is a tour operator specializing in quality, affordable vacation packages to over 30 destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and Costa Rica. Now in business for over 30 years, Vacation Express is one of the country’s largest and most trusted tour operators. Travelers looking for the most affordable, all-inclusive vacations may book Vacation Express’ exclusive, non-stop packages through their travel agent, directly by phone seven days a week at 1-800-309-4717 or online at VACATIONEXPRESS.com. Exclusive charter flights are operated by Sunwing Airlines, Allegiant Air, Swift Air, LLC., VivaAerobus, Miami Air International and Volaris. See Operator/Participant Agreement for details.

Additional Notes: TRestrictions apply. Call for details. *Package price reflects hotels that feature all-inclusive plans. Prices are per person, based on double occupancy. Advertised prices available for bookings made electronically through your travel agent or on vacationexpress.com; small service fee of $10 applies when booking through Vacation Express Call Center. For full terms and conditions, hotel and description of all services, please refer to the Vacation Express 2020 Brochure, www.vacationexpress.com or call 1.800.309.4717. Vacation Express now accepts debit cards that offer the same consumer protection as credit cards. See Operator/Participant Agreement for details. Public charter flights are operated by Sunwing Airlines, Allegiant Air, Swift Air, LLC., VivaAerobus, Miami Air International and Volaris. All flights subject to DOT approval. Packages are limited and subject to change without prior notice. Airfares are per person, reflect lowest available airfare at time of printing, are subject to change and based upon availability of class of service. Some hotels in the Cancun and Riviera Maya areas of Mexico charge an environment fee of approximately $1.21 per room, per night. Fees are subject to change without notice and are payable at the hotel. Book by 11/20/19. Not responsible for errors or omissions. Registered Florida Seller of Travel no. St 38441. State of California Seller of Travel Certificate of Registration #2107538-40.

