Sophos Intercept X Named Best Endpoint Security Solution by CRN®

Reigns as CRN® Tech Innovator Award Winner Three Years Running

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos (LSE: SOPH), a global leader in next-generation cloud-enabled cybersecurity solutions, today announced that Sophos Intercept X is once again named the best endpoint security solution by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company . For the third consecutive year, it’s recognized as a winner in the CRN Tech Innovator Awards, which honor innovative hardware, software and services.



“The new SophosLabs Threat Report finds that cyber criminals are raising the stakes with automated, active attacks designed to evade security controls and turn organizations’ trusted management tools against them to make a profit and maximize disruption,” said Erin Malone, vice president, North America channel sales, Sophos. “Sophos is committed to protecting organizations, and we’re continuously innovating to stay ahead of new and evolving threats. This award is validation that we’re arming trusted partners with the industry’s best solutions to thwart complex attacks.”

Hundreds of products were evaluated, and Intercept X outperformed others in technological advancements, uniqueness of features and potential to help solution providers solve common IT challenges. Sophos XG Firewall and Sophos Cloud Optix also make the list as finalists.

Intercept X is the industry’s most sophisticated endpoint prevention solution, offering multiple layers of security to deliver unparalleled protection against advanced attacks. The award-winning solution utilizes behavioral analysis to stop never-before-seen ransomware and boot-record attacks, making it the most advanced anti-ransomware technology available. Powered by deep learning, Intercept X has the industry’s best malware detection engine, as validated by third party testing authorities.

“CRN’s Tech Innovator Awards honor technology vendors who work tirelessly to craft ground-breaking solutions for end users, matching the speed of the channel’s evolution,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “The winners in this year’s award categories deserve congratulations for their success in driving IT innovation forward for solution providers and their customers.”

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at http://www.crn.com/techinnovators .

Additional Resources

Learn about the threat landscape and trends likely to impact cybersecurity in 2020 in the SophosLabs Threat Report

Read the latest security news and views on Sophos' award-winning news website Naked Security and on Sophos News

and on Connect with Sophos on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , Spiceworks , and YouTube

About Sophos

As a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, Sophos protects more than 409,000 organizations of all sizes in more than 150 countries from today's most advanced cyberthreats. Powered by SophosLabs - a global threat intelligence and data science team - Sophos' cloud-native and AI-enhanced solutions secure endpoints (laptops, servers and mobile devices) and networks against evolving cybercriminal tactics and techniques, including automated and active-adversary breaches, ransomware, malware, exploits, data exfiltration, phishing, and more. The award-winning Sophos Central cloud-based platform integrates Sophos' entire portfolio of best-of-breed products, from the Intercept X endpoint solution to the XG Firewall, into a single system called Synchronized Security. Sophos products are exclusively available through a global channel of more than 53,000 partners and Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Sophos also makes its innovative commercial technologies available to consumers via Sophos Home. The company is headquartered in Oxford, U.K., and is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "SOPH.” More information is available at www.sophos.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Copyright ©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Press Contacts:

Lesley Sullivan, Sophos

Lesley.Sullivan@sophos.com

Samantha Powers, March Communications

sophos@marchcomms.com

Jennifer Hogan, The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.