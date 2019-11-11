Pappy Van Winkle Is CaskCartel.com’s Greatest Gift to Social Media This Holiday Season

Order Online | Get Delivered | Christmas Gifts | Dad Gifts | Holiday Gifts” — CaskCartel.com

US, November 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cask Cartel, America’s largest Online Premium Spirits Marketplace, is breaking social media this Pappy Season by sending out 100% free samples of Pappy Van Winkle 23-Year Family Reserve alongside other notable Pappy Van Winkle selections such as Pappy Van Winkle 10yr 12yr, and 20yr. With over 120 sample drams being sent out this will be the largest free Pappy Van Winkle tasting in history. So, “How do you get chosen for this free tasting?” It’s simple. Find Cask Cartel on Instagram @CaskCartel and click on one of their posts mentioning “free tastings.” From there, simply Like, Follow and Share and you could be chosen to as one of our free sample tasting participants.

If you’re reading this, you probably already know - Pappy Family Reserve is considered one of the world’s oldest and rarest bourbons, which makes their 23-Year Family Reserve one of the most exclusive and expensive bottles on the market. As the holidays approach, so also begins the anxiousness and anticipation of Pappy Season! Picking up any ones of these whiskeys is by far one of the largest challenges a bourbon drinker may face. Lotteries are created just for a chance to buy it and people will camp out and wait in lines for days to try and get their hands on a bottle.

These select bourbons may seem more available than they actually are, with some retailers claiming to have the bottles in stock despite the low likelihood of this being the truth. In fact, just like fake designer handbags, there is no guaranteed authenticity to online sellers and no protection for the buyer against phony or counterfeit reproductions. These bottles are even available on Alibaba which is a Chinese wholesale trade platform. The mayhem of the gift-giving season gives way to an even bigger demand for Pappy Van Winkle bourbon. This is where the importance of buying directly from a reputable and undeniable source comes in. Don’t get lost within the hysteria, make sure your purchase is authentic by ordering online through CaskCartel.com Americas #1 Premium Spirits Marketplace.

Partnering with only local licensed retailers, Cask Cartel has built the largest and most trusted online premium spirits marketplace. They’ve sold many allocated and rare scotches that range from $30,000 to $65,000, and that’s just a start. Considered the Amazon for fine spirits, CaskCartel.com gives you direct access to the best spirits from around the world right at your fingertips with doorstep delivery saving you the hassle of shopping store-to-store. For the true bourbon drinker, a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle is the ultimate unicorn.

About Cask Cartel

Cask Cartel is America’s #1 online premium spirits marketplace. Featured and seen in Rolling Stone, Men’s Journal and Us Weekly Magazines. The company prides itself of having the largest marketplace in the world giving access to almost 5000 products. Combined with a superior customer service experience this makes them the leader in the alcohol beverage industry. Cask Cartel has extensive partners and relationships with producers, brands and the licensed local retailers which grant consumers online access to new arrivals, limited productions and allocated items. Their online Marketplace transforms the way premium spirits are shopped sold and fulfilled by creating a network of the largest network of liquor selections available online.



