2019 MNO Report: Growing Third Party Revenue

Operator revenue is no longer growing at historic rates. Digital trends are exposing new opportunities for operators to add value and grow their relevance in the digital environment. Their ability to add value will enable them to command revenue from new sources. Some MNOs have established value-adding services to benefit non-traditional third-party audiences. This report explores what they are doing in order to inform the approach of operators hoping to diversify their sources of revenue.

Background to the Report



Operators are struggling to grow revenue against a backdrop of saturating markets, regulatory developments and competition (from other operators as well as emerging digital players). Figure 1 shows the GSMA's global outlook for operator revenue, illustrating the sluggish trend. It forecasts revenue growing from $1,033 billion (909 billion) to $1,138 billion (1,001 billion) in seven years.



Concurrently, the digital economy continues to expand, leveraging the networks that operators have built. This is exposing new opportunities for MNOs to add value, and accordingly to generate new revenue. Many MNOs are using developments in digital to deliver new services to their existing customer bases (consumer and enterprise), supporting core telecommunications offerings.



Additional revenue is being generated from existing connectivity customers. However some MNOs are thinking more broadly - about their ability to create value for alternative third parties and looking to trial revenue creation in other quarters.



This report highlights the efforts of MNOs that are choosing to grow third party revenues. It is intended to encourage consideration of alternative business models in the face of market pressure and digital opportunity.



Report Content



Subsequent to the introduction, the remainder of the report is arranged in the following sections:

Section 3 defines third parties in the context of this report;

Section 4 profiles several initiatives that are being undertaken by MNOs to arrive at third party revenue generation.

The report concludes with a summary of the main findings and recommendations for operators who may be considering the opportunity to grow revenue from third parties.

Inspirations

Operator revenue growth has slowed

MNOs require additional revenue to maintain profitability and fund investment

Digital development continues at pace

Issues

Market saturation means traditional revenue sources may not deliver growth

MNOs must identify new ways to create value for new audiences

Digital trends expose revenue opportunities

Implications

MNOs need to leverage existing assets to benefit new audiences

Operators must extend their role in digital value chains

Collaboration can facilitate new revenue streams

