Global Fiber Technology’s Authentic Heroes Subsidiary Holds Contest for Free Brett Favre Jerseys

/EIN News/ -- Somerset NJ, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Fiber Technologies, Inc., (OTCQB: GFTX) “AFTER THE CAREFUL DEVELOPMENT OUR AUTHENTIC HEROES PRODUCT WE ARE NOW AT THE HELM OF GENERATING SIGNIFICANT REVENUE STATED PAUL SERBIAK GLOBAL’S CEO.

WE RECETLY LAUNCHED A BRETT FAVRE CONTEST WHERE WE ARE GIVING AWAY THREE OF OUR ONE OF A KIND JERESYS. IT HAS ONLY BEEN FOUR DAYS SINCE WE LAUNCHED AND WE ARE SEEING SUBSTANTIAL INTEREST

https://authenticheroes.com/favre-contest/

WE ARE HOLDING THIS CONTEST IN ADVANCE OF THE PRE-SALE LAUNCH WHICH WILL START RIGHT BEFORE THANKSGIVING.

WE FEEL OUR FANWEAR 2.0 PHILOSPOHY AND ARTFUL STYLE SEPARATES US FROM THE CONVENTIONAL SPORTS JERSEY. WHEN YOU BUY AN AUTHENTIC HEROES JERSEY IT IS AN EXPERIENCE NOT JUST A PURCHASE. IT IS UNLIKE ANYTHING YOU WOULD EVER EXPECT IN PURCHASING SOMETHING AS SIMPLE AS A SPORTS JERSEY.

EACH SERIES OF JERSEY STARTS WITH THE HIRING OF A COMMISSIONED ARTIST THAT RENDERS THEIR PERSONAL INTERPRETATION OF A HISTORIC MOMENT IN THE CAREER OF THE ATHLETE. WHEN THE ARTWORK IS DONE IT IS THEN TRANSFERRED TO FABRIC WITH A HIGHLY SPECIALIZED PROCESS AND THEN CUT AND SEWN INTO YOUR OWN PERSONALLY SIZED JERSEY.

COUPLED WITH THE ARTWORK, EACH JERSEY CONTAINS THE “AUTHENTICATED” FIBERS FROM THE ORIGINAL GAME WORN JERSEY. THAT ARE DIGITALLY ENCODED THROUGHOUT THE GARMENT AND FURTHER EMPHASIZED WITH A FLOURESCENSE YOU WILL BE ABLE TO SEE THRU THE UV PEN LIGHT WE PROVIDE.

WHEN YOU RECEIVE YOUR JERSEY AND “CERTIFICATE OF AUTHENTICITY” ITS ORIGINS AND OWNERSHIP WILL BE FURTHERED BY TAKING YOUR SMARTPHONE SCANNER AND SCANNING OUR QR CODE LABEL.IT CAN THEN BE REGISTERED IN YOUR OWN “PERSONAL ONLINE VAULT” WHERE THE JERSEY’S ORIGINATION, OWNERSHIP AND REGISTRATION WILL BE HELD FOR A POTENTIAL RE-SALE ON OUR SOON TO BE LAUNCHED AUCTION SITE. IN THE COMING MONTHS WE WILL ALSO BE LAUNCHING A BLOCK CHAIN FOR FURTHER AUTHENTICATION CREATING A VIRTUAL “MOAT” AROUND YOUR OWNERSHIP ENDED PAUL SERBIAK.”

CHRIS GIORDANO GLOBAL’S PRESIDENT AND CHAIRMAN FURTHER STATED, “WE HAVE TAKEN GREAT EFFORTS TO MAKE OUR PRODUCTS SCREAM “DISTINCT AND UNIQUE” FROM THE INCREDIBLE ARTWORK TO THE AUTHENTICATION AND REGISTRATION OF YOUR PURCHASE, THERE IS NOTHING LIKE IT IN THE MARKET TODAY. IT IS ALMOST THE EQUIVALENT OF A CONCIERGE SERVICE. WE WANT EACH PURCHASER TO FEEL LIKE THEY BOUGHT SOMETHING SPECIAL WHEN THEY PURCHASE ONE OF OUR PRODUCTS. AND THEY WILL.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO OUR COMING LAUNCH OF THE BRETT FARVE SERIES OF FANWEAR. WE EXPECT TO FOLLOW ON WITH SEVERAL ADDITIONAL LICENSES IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE.”

GUNSLINGER“WELCOME TO FANWEAR 2.0”

https://globalfibertechnologies.com/authentic-heroes/

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Global Fiber Technologies, Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements including those relating to the Company's financing being adequate for the Company to place its products in retail stores, execute its acquisition strategy, and to launch its growth and expansion plans, among others, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Global Fiber Technologies, Inc.'s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. No information in this press release should be construed in any way whatsoever as an indication of Global Fiber Technologies Inc.'s future revenues, financial performance or stock price. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Global Fiber Technologies, Inc., filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: Global Fiber Technologies, Inc.

Chris H Giordano Chrisg@ecotek360.com 973-390-0072 Paul Serbiak CEO pauls@ecotek360.com 908-230-9080



