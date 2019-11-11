Specifying & Building a Commercially Sustainable Network for the Future - 2018 Report Featuring AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, EE, Elisa, Ooredoo, Zain, KT, SKT, LG, and More

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specifying & Building a Commercially Sustainable Network for the Future" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The demand for mobile data continues to grow rapidly, driven by the increasing use of streaming video, higher quality video images and applications incorporating augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). Mobile operators need to find a commercially sustainable way of handling the increase in traffic.



5G offers mobile operators the promise of additional capacity which will handle up to 20 times the peak data rate of 4G LTE and provides the ability to support new applications owing to a ten times lower latency. However, the capital cost of building a complete 5G network to replace existing 3G and 4G networks is considerable, and operators need to establish a means of meeting market demand for data whilst keeping their capital costs to an affordable level consistent with their revenues and profitability.



This report looks at the practical issues that will need to be addressed in the deployment of 5G networks to meet market demand, and the opportunities for reducing costs by sharing network elements or deferring them by building and operating combined 4G and 5G networks. This report examines the options available to operators that will enable them to meet users' demands whilst containing costs.



It also looks at the initial deployments of some of the major players in the industry, including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, EE, Elisa, Ooredoo, Zain, KT, SKT and LG, and identifies the reasons for their choices.

Key Topics Covered



1 Overview



2 Introduction

2.1 Background to the Report

2.2 Report Content

2.3 Currency and Conversions

2.4 Further Questions and Feedback



3 Market Demand & Demand Drivers

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Demand Forecasts

3.2.1 Growth in Data Traffic

3.2.2 Types of Traffic - Demand Drivers

3.2.3 Ultra-reliable Low Latency (URLLC) Applications

3.2.4 Technology Forecasts

3.3 Transition to 5G



4 Network Options

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Cost and Performance: 5G vs 4G

4.3 Meeting Demand

4.3.1 Capacity and Performance

4.3.2 Combining 4G and 5G in a Network

4.3.3 Spectrum Requirements and Implications

4.3.4 Implications of Densification

4.3.5 In-building Coverage.

4.4 Cost Implications and Mitigation

4.4.1 Cost drivers

4.4.2 Reducing Costs by Sharing

4.4.3 Spreading Deployment Costs Over Time - UK Example



5 Operator Deployment Examples

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Ooredoo & Zain - Qatar & Kuwait

5.3 US

5.3.1 AT&T

5.3.1.1 Services, Technology & Deployment

5.3.1.2 Strategy

5.3.2 Sprint

5.3.3 T-Mobile

5.3.3.1 Strategy

5.3.3.2 Technology & Deployment

5.3.3.3 Devices

5.3.4 Verizon

5.4 Elisa - Finland

5.4.1 Services

5.4.2 Technology & Deployment

5.5 SK Telecom, LG Uplus & KT - South Korea

5.6 EE - UK

5.7 NTT DOCOMO, KDDI and Softbank - Japan



6 Conclusions

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Increasing Capacity

6.3 Sharing Networks and Spectrum

6.4 Available 5G Services

6.5 Summary Conclusions



7 Recommendations



8 Appendix - Feedback Questions

Companies Mentioned



AT&T

EE

Elisa

KDDI

KT

LG

NTT DOCOMO

Ooredoo

SKT

Softbank

Sprint

T-Mobile

Verizon

Zain

