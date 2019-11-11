NutraNomics, Inc. Announces New Executive Team Member in Operations

/EIN News/ -- NutraNomics is Proud to Announce Laura Riffel as Chief Operations Officer

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Laura Riffel is a natural fit for the NutraNomics (NNRX) executive team. As an owner-operator and C-Suite participant in a multitude of industries, she has experience in architecting successful structures, both organizational and operational. Laura’s previous experience in legal compliance for both domestic and international corporations is invaluable as NutraNomics evolves into a significant world player in the hemp and nutraceutical spaces.

In addition to previous corporate governance experience, Laura spent several years in the legal cannabis market learning the finite differences and similarities between traditional business and the emerging markets opened via state regulation changes and the 2018 Farm Bill. Laura has worked with NutraNomics for the last year in helping define and structure a corporate compliant hemp and CBD platform for NutraNomics while developing solid strategies for nutraceutical sales and marketing.

“NutraNomics is both a company and series of product lines I can really get behind,” says Laura. “It combines my passions for naturopathic remedies and the healing components of hemp. The fact that NutraNomics is first a Research and Development house is very exciting to the future development of novel approaches in nutraceuticals designed to provide superior bioavailability. Getting into the agriculture side of the hemp industry will be critical as new research will indicate what types of genetics we should be growing and using in our product lines without waiting for suppliers to catch up.”

Laura’s focus will be on controlled growth, compliance, and building the three distinct sides of NutraNomics business plan – Agriculture Division, Wholesale Materials and Contract Services.

“Laura brings tremendous value to the next stages of growth in NutraNomics,” says Jonathan Bishop, CEO of NutraNomics. “Laura’s experience in the cannabis and CBD markets brings great value to the future of the company. She has an impeccable ability to bring order to the corporate architecture and design strategies for future success. We are very excited to bring Laura from a contractor to a C-Level executive of NutraNomics.”

Investor Relations 866-561-6679 IR@nutranomics.com



