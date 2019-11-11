Mavenlink Named One of North America’s Fastest Growing Companies on Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™ for Third Year in a Row

Attributes 281% Revenue Growth to Impressive Team, Growing Demand for Its Market-Leading Software Platform for the Services Industry

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mavenlink, the leading provider of cloud-based software for the modern services organization, today announced it ranked 349 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year. Mavenlink grew 281% during this period.



“Mavenlink is delighted to be recognized for the third consecutive year as one of the fastest-growing companies in North America,” said Ray Grainger, CEO, Mavenlink. “The recognition is a testament to the industry-leading technology and exceptional customer experience the Mavenlink team works tirelessly to deliver.”

This accolade marks a period of continued momentum for Mavenlink. The organization recently raised $48 million in Series E funding . Mavenlink was also this year named a Leader in G2’s Grids for the Best Project Management Software and Best Professional Services Automation Software for the fifth quarter in a row. Furthermore, Mavenlink received a SaaS Award for the Best SaaS Product for Project Management.

About Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Mavenlink

Mavenlink is the modern software platform for professional and marketing services organizations. It is the only solution that helps services firms establish an operational system of record that facilitates their business lifecycle, including key capabilities like resource management, project management, collaboration, project accounting, and Business Intelligence. Services organizations in more than 100 countries are improving operational execution, increasing agility, and driving improved financial performance with Mavenlink. Mavenlink was recently named one of the fastest growing companies in North America by Deloitte, is the only solution to be listed as a Leader in both G2 Crowd's Best Professional Services Automation and Best Project Management Software grids, and has been recognized as a Glassdoor Best Place to Work. Learn more at www.mavenlink.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

