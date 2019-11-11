Stratus Technologies Collaborates with Microsoft to Accelerate Internet of Things Solutions

Verified hardware and software enhance interoperability and allow faster time to production

/EIN News/ -- MAYNARD, Mass., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratus Technologies , a global leader in simplified, protected, autonomous Edge Computing solutions, today announced the improved integration of its products with the Microsoft Azure Certified for Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform. This ensures customers’ IoT solutions are paired with hardware and software that seamlessly capture data and analytics, has been pre-tested and is verified to work with Microsoft Azure IoT services. Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT allows businesses to reach customers where they are, working with an ecosystem of devices and platforms and allowing for faster production time.



Stratus provides simple, protected and autonomous Edge Computing solutions that keep business-critical systems running. The Stratus ztC™ Edge platform is a rugged, secure, highly-automated industrial computing platform that protects and delivers mission critical applications quickly, reliably, and efficiently in distributed, under-resourced locations.

Customers can now easily integrate Stratus ztC Edge into Azure-based cloud environments and ensure their Edge data is seamlessly stored and analyzed in the Azure cloud, saving time and simplifying systems management.

“Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT validates our ability to jumpstart customers’ IoT projects with pre-tested devices and operating system combinations,” said Jason Dietrich, chief revenue officer at Stratus. “Decreasing the usual customization and work required for compatibility ensures Stratus helps customers get started quickly on their IoT solution.”

“Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT extends our promise to bring IoT to business scale, starting with interoperable solutions from leading technology companies around the world,” said Jerry Lee, Director of Marketing for Azure Internet of Things, Microsoft Corp. “With trusted offerings and verified partners, Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT accelerates the deployment of IoT even further.”

The ztC Edge incorporates seamless Azure interoperability from plant floor to top floor. IoT projects are complex and can take a long time to implement. Customers find that choosing and connecting the right set of devices, assets or sensors to the cloud can be time-consuming. To jumpstart their IoT projects with confidence, customers are looking for certified devices and platforms that are tested for readiness, compatibility and usability with the Microsoft Azure IoT Suite. By choosing a partner from the Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT program, customers can save time and effort on project specs and RFP processes by knowing in advance what devices and offerings will work with the Azure IoT Suite.

About Stratus Technologies

Stratus takes the complexity out of unplanned downtime no matter the environment or industry. We enable global Fortune 500 companies and small-to-medium sized businesses in a wide range of industries, along with our growing partner and distributor network, to securely deliver information to applications at the Edge, cloud and data center so they can turn this data into actionable information – all while minimizing their operational, financial and reputational risk. We bring operations and IT together to unlock the potential of digital transformation, enabling our customers to improve the quality of life for people and communities. We’ve been protecting these business-critical environments for nearly 40 years. For more information, please visit www.stratus.com or follow on Twitter @StratusAlwaysOn and LinkedIn @StratusTechnologies.

