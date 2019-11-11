GameStop Celebrates Veterans Day by Introducing New Military Discount Program

GameStop Salutes Active and Former Military Personnel by Offering a 10% Discount on Select Video Game and Collectibles Merchandise

/EIN News/ -- GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Veterans Day, GameStop is introducing a new military discount program to salute the brave men and women who have served – or are currently serving – our country.



Starting today, all active and former military personnel will receive a 10% discount off all new video game software and accessories; all pre-owned software, hardware and accessories; and all collectibles in GameStop U.S. store locations. The new military discount program will be available all year long to all military personnel with a proper ID, including a military or Veterans ID, Form DD214, or by authenticating their military status through other online verification platforms such as ID.me .

“On this Veterans Day, we pause to take a moment to honor and say, ‘Thank You’ to all the brave men and women who have, or are still serving our country,” said George Sherman, CEO of GameStop. “We don’t take lightly the sacrifices our service members make daily to preserve our freedom. As a small token of GameStop’s appreciation, we are proud to offer a much-deserved discount in our stores all year long.”

Available only in-store, the new military discount program does not include new video game hardware platforms, digital currency of any type, point-of-sale-activation cards, or any other type of gift cards. Additionally, the discount does not apply to sales, clearance or any other GameStop promotional items.

To find out more details on the new military discount program, visit www.gamestop.com/veterans-discount .

Finally, in addition to the new military discount program, today only , GameStop will donate 5% of all proceeds from the sale of select Call of Duty: Modern Warfare merchandise to the Call of Duty Endowment, which helps find high quality jobs for unemployed veterans. Visit www.gamestop.com/call-of-duty-endowment for a complete listing of approved Call of Duty: Modern Warfare products.

About GameStop

GameStop , the world’s largest video game retailer, offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. GameStop also offers fans a wide variety of pop vinyl toys, collectibles, board games and more. Through GameStop’s unique buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in video game consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit. The retailer operates thousands of locations around the world under the GameStop, EB Games, Micromania and ThinkGeek retail brands. Fans can find their local GameStop store using the company’s online store locator tool .

To get the latest news on video gaming and gear, follow GameStop on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

