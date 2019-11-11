Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. to Ring Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange

Company Celebrates Launch of its Newest, Most Innovative Ship, Norwegian Encore

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) (the “Company”), a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, today announced it will ring The Opening Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 12, 2019 to celebrate the launch of its newest, most innovative ship, Norwegian Encore.



“The launch of a new ship is always an exciting time and what better way to celebrate our newest and most innovative ship, Norwegian Encore, than by ringing The Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “I look forward to sharing this milestone with our loyal guests, trusted travel partners, Board of Directors, management team, shareholders, and our entire team around the world, from ship to shore.”

Mr. Del Rio will be joined by several members of the Company’s management team and investment community to ring The Opening Bell at 9:30am ET on November 12, 2019. A live feed of the NYSE Opening Bell (9:26 a.m. ET) can be found at http://new.livestream.com/NYSE. Photos and video of the NYSE Bell Ringing Ceremony will also be available, courtesy of the NYSE, on Facebook (NYSE), Twitter (@NYSE), and YouTube (nysetv1).

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 27 ships with approximately 58,400 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 450 destinations worldwide. The Company will introduce ten additional ships through 2027.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Andrea DeMarco

(305) 468-2339

InvestorRelations@nclcorp.com



