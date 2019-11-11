eSilicon to be Acquired by Inphi and Synopsys

Acquisition by Inphi with certain assets sold to Synopsys

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSilicon, a leading provider of FinFET ASICs, market-specific IP platforms and advanced 2.5D packaging solutions, announced today the signing of a definitive agreement with Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI) to acquire eSilicon. Concurrently, Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire eSilicon’s embedded memory (SRAM, TCAM, multi-port memory compiler) and interface (HBM and HBI™) IP assets.



The press release detailing the Inphi acquisition can be found here and the press release detailing the concurrent Synopsys asset purchase can be found here.

“I am delighted with these transactions from Inphi and Synopsys, two extraordinary companies in their markets. Our engineering talent, IP and customer relationships in networking, data-center and cloud, telecom 5G infrastructure and AI will help enhance their respective offerings,” said Jack Harding, president and CEO of eSilicon. “I thank all our customers, employees, partners and investors for the unwavering support and commitment they have provided eSilicon over the years.”

About eSilicon

eSilicon provides complex FinFET ASICs, market-specific IP platforms and advanced 2.5D packaging solutions. Our ASIC-proven, differentiating IP includes highly configurable 7nm 56G/112G SerDes plus networking-optimized 16/14/7nm FinFET IP platforms featuring HBM2 PHY, TCAM, specialized memory compilers and I/O libraries. Our neuASIC™ platform provides AI-specific IP and a modular design methodology to create adaptable, highly efficient AI ASICs. eSilicon serves the high-bandwidth networking, high-performance computing, AI and 5G infrastructure markets. www.esilicon.com

