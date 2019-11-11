Florida State Parks Foundation Announces 2019-2021 Board Officers

Supporting Florida's fabulous state parks

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Florida State Parks Foundation has announced its board officers for 2019-2021 to provide critical leadership to ensure the organization’s continued growth and success.Officers elected are Gil Ziffer, Board President; Don Philpott, President Elect; Audrine Finnerty, Treasurer; Emily Lewis, Secretary; and Ben Pingree, Past President.“I am delighted to announce our new board officers”, said Julia Gill Woodward, Foundation CEO. “These individuals bring a wealth of experience and expertise in their fields and will be tremendous assets to the Foundation as we further our mission of supporting Florida’s fabulous state parks, the best in the nation.”Gil Ziffer is the founder and president of Ziffer Stansberry Strategic Communications based in Tallahassee. From 2009 to 2018 he served on the Tallahassee City Commission and is a past President of the Florida League of Cities representing 412 municipalities throughout Florida. He was also appointed to the National League of Cities Board of Directors and served for two years as the Chair of an NLC National Advocacy Committee lobbying Congress for the needs of cities throughout the country. He is also the President of the Capital Tiger Bay Club, Board Chair of Independence Landing and Board Member of the Alzheimer’s Project.The Foundation, founded in 1993 as Friends of Florida State Parks and renamed in 2018, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation whose mission is to support and help sustain the Florida Park Service, its 175 award-winning parks and trails, local Friends groups and more than 20,000 park volunteers.It does this through programs that preserve and protect state parks, educate visitors about the value of state parks, encourage community engagement and active use of state parks, and advocacy. The volunteer Board of Directors represent private and public sectors as well as local and statewide interests.



