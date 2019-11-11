CircusTrix Opens New Defy Park in Florence, Kentucky

Florence Mayor Diane Whalen will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 11, 2019 with members of the city council, other city officials and local business leaders

/EIN News/ -- FLORENCE, Ky., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CircusTrix , the largest owner, operator and franchisor of active entertainment parks in the world, today announced a new park opening in Florence, KY. Defy Florence features a ninja course, euro trampolines, foam pits, slacklines, freestyle obstacle course, parkour area and a number of other adrenaline pumping activities. The new park is located at 4999 Houston Rd, Florence, Kentucky 41042.



Florence Mayor Diane Whalen will attend a grand opening celebration on November 11, 2019 and host a special ribbon cutting ceremony with other city dignitaries, including members of the Florence city council, the Florence Chief of Police, the Florence Fire Chief and Wright Construction.

“Defy Florence offers people of all ages and interests the opportunity to push their bodies and minds as they test their skills with tons of active entertainment activities,” said Jonathan Castro, Defy Florence Park Manager. “Defy Florence is the perfect venue to get people out of the house and enjoying an active lifestyle in a thrilling, family friendly environment.”

CircusTrix has more than 320 facilities worldwide and more than 45 million guests annually. Each CircusTrix park is constructed to ASTM standards , making it an ideal environment for those looking to enjoy themselves in a padded environment. Defy Florence has trained team members monitoring the park at all times to ensure that necessary safety precautions are taken.

For more information or to schedule a session, visit https://www.circustrix.com .

About CircusTrix

Founded in 2011, CircusTrix is the largest developer, operator, and franchisor of active entertainment parks in the world with a network of more than 320 facilities worldwide and more than 45 million guests annually. CircusTrix is the parent company of the DEFY, Sky Zone, Rockin’ Jump, SuperFly and Ryze brands and is known as the leading innovator in adrenaline. CircusTrix is constantly creating new facilities and attractions that provide physical activity, facilitate shareable social media content, and bring thrill and delight to its worldwide fan base.

