Predictive Technology Group Provides Stock Trading Platform Update

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PRED), a leader in the development of genetic and molecular diagnostics and companion therapeutics, today announced that effective on November 6, 2019, the company’s shares commenced trading on the Pink® market from the OTCQX® market previously.



Bradley C. Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of Predictive Technology Group, said, “We are aware of the change in trading platform for our shares from the OTCQX® market to the Pink® market. While we are disappointed in and strongly disagree with the OTC’s decision, we remain committed to uplisting to a national securities exchange, and are working through the process of satisfying that exchange’s rigorous listing requirements as expeditiously as possible. In the meantime, the fundamentals of our company remain strong, and we are working tirelessly to become a leader in the development of novel gene-based diagnostics and companion and cellular therapeutics to address serious and debilitating diseases.”

About Predictive Technology Group, Inc.

Predictive Technology Group aims to revolutionize and personalize precision patient care. The Company’s entities harness predictive gene-based analytics to develop genetic and molecular diagnostic tests, as well as companion therapeutics, in order to support a patient from diagnosis through treatment. The Companies’ tests and products empower clinicians to provide their patients with the highest level of care. Predictive’s subsidiaries include Predictive Laboratories, Predictive Biotech and Predictive Therapeutics. For more information, visit www.predtechgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

To the extent any statements made in this release contain information that is not historical, these statements are essentially forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the difficulty of predicting FDA approvals, acceptance and demand for human cell and tissue products and other pharmaceutical products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development and launch, reliance on key strategic alliances, availability of raw materials, availability of additional intellectual property rights, availability of future financing sources, the regulatory environment, and other risks the Company may identify from time to time in the future.

