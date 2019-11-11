Blue Panorama Reserves WheelTug Slots

/EIN News/ -- GIBRALTAR, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Panorama Airlines has reached an agreement with electric taxi company WheelTug plc to secure production slots for the Blue Panorama fleet of Boeing 737NG family aircraft.



Using high-torque motors installed in the nose gear wheels, the innovative WheelTug system offers pilots greater mobility and autonomy while on the ground. Pilots will no longer rely on tugs for pushback, and can remove the risk of jet blast when maneuvering in tight spaces. With WheelTug systems installed, Blue Panorama will be able to make its ground operations more efficient, reducing costs and overall flight times to improve system-wide performance.

"We are happy to welcome Blue Panorama to the WheelTug program,” said WheelTug CEO Isaiah Cox, “WheelTug will help Blue Panorama save time and cut expenses across its network."

About Blue Panorama

Blue Panorama Airlines is an Italian airline offering scheduled and charter flights to dozens of destinations on 4 continents. One of the leading Italian airlines, Blue Panorama was founded in Rome in 1998 and joined IATA in 2002. Headquartered at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport, Blue Panorama also operates hubs at Milan - Malpensa, Bergamo, Bologna, and the Albanian capital Tirana. Connecting Italy with tourist destinations worldwide, more than 500 employees operate a fleet of 14 Boeing 737NG and B767 aircraft which last year transported 1.7 million passengers.

https://www.blue-panorama.com/

About WheelTug plc

Based in Gibraltar, WheelTug plc is developing the WheelTug aircraft electric drive system. More than two dozen airlines representing 1200+ aircraft have reserved slots for WheelTug systems. www.wheeltug.gi . Forward-looking statement at http://www.wheeltug.gi/fls.shtml



