Aptean Further Expands Food ERP Capabilities In Europe With Acquisition Of Schouw Informatisering

Market-Leading ERP Provider Aptean Increases Cloud Capabilities and European Reach

/EIN News/ -- ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced today the acquisition of Netherlands-based Schouw Informatisering, a full-service ERP provider for food companies. The acquisition of Schouw Informatisering is Aptean’s latest investment in food-focused ERPs, expanding their offerings, cloud capabilities and geographic reach. The acquisition will also strengthen Schouw Informatisering’s leading position in the local market.



Schouw Informatisering has been a key player for 21 years, supporting food and agriculture customers in the Benelux region and through a partner network around the globe. Schouw Informatisering provides comprehensive food-specific enterprise-wide software solutions, including Foodware 365 based on the Mìcrosoft Dynamics 365 platform. Foodware 365 supports food customers in their day-to-day business and generates data that ensures on-time delivery, creates deeper transparency into the supply chain, and provides greater visibility into market fluctuations.

“Bringing Schouw Informatisering into the Aptean family furthers our mission to become the leading global provider of enterprise software for food organizations,” said TVN Reddy, Chief Executive Officer of Aptean. “With its platform built on Microsoft technology and its advanced data management capabilities – designed specifically for the unique challenges of the food business – it’s clear Schouw Informatisering is on the cutting edge of food technology software. The acquisition of Schouw Informatisering will better position Aptean to deliver best-in-class technology to food organizations globally.”

Together, Aptean and Schouw Informatisering will enable customers to better manage their business from strategic, tactical and operational perspectives and make smarter, more informed decisions.

“For 21 years, Schouw Informatisering has been a key player in the food IT niche, with a brand well-known throughout the European region as a symbol of quality and innovation,” said John Schouw, the prior owner of Schouw Informatisering. “Joining Aptean gives us the opportunity to extend our reach and expand our capabilities in a way that we are able to offer our local customers even more value, and support their IT needs faster and better. By doing so, the continuity of their strategic choice for Foodware 365 in this fast changing world is further strengthened. We’re looking forward to growing within the Aptean family.”

ABOUT SCHOUW INFORMATISERING

Schouw Informatisering was founded by John Schouw in 1998. The company has developed the food-specific innovative software solution Foodware 365; a platform solution based on Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance & Operations and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. Schouw, located in Etten-Leur in the Netherlands, employs over 145 employees and supports over 300 food customers worldwide.

ABOUT APTEAN

Aptean is a global provider of mission-critical, industry-specific software solutions. Aptean’s purpose-built ERP and supply chain management solutions help address the unique challenges facing process and discrete manufacturers, distributors, and other focused organizations. Aptean’s compliance solutions are built for companies serving specific markets such as finance, healthcare, biotech, and pharmaceuticals. Over 3,900 organizations in more than 20 industries and across 54 countries trust Aptean’s solutions at their core to assist with running their operations. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com .

Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Kristin Agnelli

Vice President, Marketing

Aptean

(678) 806-8936

kristin.agnelli@aptean.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.