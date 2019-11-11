Angolan crisis is temporary - diplomat

Berne, ANGOLA, November 11 - Angolan ambassador to Switzerland Cecilia Rosario has described the ongoing economic crisis in the country as temporary.,

The diplomat said so during a meeting, the first of the kind, she held with the Angolan residents in Berne city, Switzerland, on Sunday.

Rosario called for collaboration, dedication, commitment and selfless effort of all Angolans, without distinction, in multiple tasks focused on the country's development.

The meeting with Angolan community associations and religious congregations, based in the Swiss Confederation, marked the celebration activities of the 44th anniversary of Independence, on November 11.

The Angolan diplomat in Switzerland also referred to the “new era” the country lives in the different sectors of national life.

She also stressed a government action focused on “good governance”, defending strictness and transparency in all public activities, as well as fight against corruption and impunity.

According to her, the Government led by President João Lourenço has focused efforts on “reviving and diversifying” the economy, “recovery” citizenship values ​​and “morale” among society as a whole.

In her view, these are the “fundamental foundations” crucial for ensuring social progress and sustainable development.

Cecilia Rosário, who was Consul General of Angola in Lisbon (Portugal), was appointed Angolan ambassador to Switzerland by the President João Lourenço last June, replacing Osvaldo Varela.

