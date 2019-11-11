Government vows to control price rise

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 11 - Angolan President João Lourenço said on Monday in Luanda that the Executive was concerned about the increase in the cost of living due to the food prices rise and pledged to work on improving the situation. ,

João Lourenço made the pledge to the press after placing a wreath on the statue of the nation's founder, António Agostinho Neto, at Luanda's Independence Square, to mark the 44 years of National Independence on Monday.

In brief statements to the press, João Lourenço said that the Executive has been communicating the ongoing measures to avoid speculation by some traders, who hide under the cloak of Value Added Tax (VAT).

Since the VAT came into force, various products, including basic food products, exempt from VAT, have been experiencing a sharp price increase. As for the loss of mandate of the MP Welwitschia dos Santos, the President said that it is not incumbent on Presidential Order to decide on the matter, but it is up to the National Assembly as an independent body in view of the principle of separation of powers.

On his visit to the Vatican State in Italy from Monday, the Angolan Head of State said that this was “a state activity that will have as its highest point a meeting with Pope Francis (also as Head of State), and in no way undermines the secularity of the Angolan State ”.

Also placed wreaths were the Vice President, Bornito de Sousa, members of the sovereignty bodies (legislative, judicial and executive), defence and security organs, the diplomatic corps and international bodies accredited in Angola, the provincial government of Luanda and guests.

The central event is taking place in Quibala, coastal Cuanza-Sul, under the guidance of the Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa.

