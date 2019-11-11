Angolan president on his way to Vatican

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 11 - Angolan head of State João Lourenço left Luanda on Monday for Vatican State for a two-day official visit, at the invitation of Pope Francis.,

The Head of State, who is accompanied by the First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, was seen off at Luanda's International Airport by Vice President of Republic Bornito de Sousa, Parliament Speaker

Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, Government officials and senior officials from his Office.

High in visiting agenda will be the meeting between the President Lourenço and the Head of Catholic Church on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the President will pay tribute to the first ambassador of the Kingdom of Congo to the Holy See.

João Lourenço will deposit a wreath on the grave of Dom Antonio Manuel Nvunda “Negrita”.

The programme also covers visits to the most renowned monuments of the Vatican, such as St. Peter's Basilica and the Sistine Chapel.

President Joao Lourenço's return to Angola is set for next Thursday.

Angola and Vatican established diplomatic relations on July 8, 1997, after the appointment of the first ambassador to the Holy See, Domingos Quiosa, accredited on February 7, 1998.

