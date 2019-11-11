/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Acetone (Comprehensive Techno-Commercial) Market Study, 2013-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Demand for Acetone in 2018 is around 266 KT and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.



This demand can be attributed to the growing need for acetone in the pharmaceutical industry for development of new drugs. Furthermore, increasing demand for solvent based products in lubricants, thinners and surface coatings would also contribute to the growth in the demand for acetone in the country.



Rising demand for the acetone intermediate products such as MMA (Methyl methacrylate) for a variety of end-use applications such as in PVC modification, medical procedures especially dental and joint replacement would also contribute to its growing demand. These factors coupled with rising per capita income, change in lifestyle and growing preference for personal care products would further drive the demand for acetone during the forecast period.



Currently, there are three major manufacturers in India that produce acetone. India is also dependent on import from countries such as Japan, Thailand, etc. The major producers of acetone are Deepak Phenolics Limited, Hindustan Organics Chemicals Limited and SI Group India Limited. Many small industries like Prasol Industries are expected to increase their production to fulfill the domestic demand of acetone in India. Further a massive growth can be witnessed in the Acetone's market by 2030.



Some of the major players operating in acetone market are Deepak Phenolics Limited, Hindustan Organics Chemicals Limited, Prasol Industries and SI Group India Limited. Partial list of major customers of acetone are SI Group, GSFC, ITC Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, VST Industries Ltd, India Oxygen, Goel Gases, Kansai Nerolac, Berger Paints, Shalimar Paints, Torrent Pharma, Sun Pharma, Strides Shashun, Hindustan Organics, Pfizer, Asian Paints, etc.



Years Considered



Historical Years: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2030

Objective of the Study

The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast acetone production, demand, inventory, and demand-supply gap in India.

To categorize the demand for acetone based on end-use, sales channel and region.

To study trade dynamics and company share in the India acetone market.

To identify major customers of acetone in India.

To evaluate and forecast acetone pricing in India.

To identify and profile major companies operating in India acetone market.

To identify major developments, deals and expansion plans in India acetone market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product & Technology Overview



2. India Acetone Outlook, 2013-2030

2.1. Capacity, By Volume

2.1.1. By Company

2.1.2. By Location

2.1.3. By Process

2.2. Production

2.2.1. By Company

2.3. Operating Efficiency

2.3.1. By Company



3. India Acetone Demand-Supply Scenario, 2013-2030, By Volume

3.1. Demand

3.2. Supply

3.3. Gap

3.4. Inventory



4. India Acetone Demand Outlook, 2013-2030, By Volume

4.1. By End Use

4.2. By Sales Channel

4.3. By Region

4.4. By Company



5. Pricing, By Type

5.1. Daily

5.2. Monthly (Historical & Forecast)

5.3. Quarterly (Historical & Forecast)

5.4. Yearly (Historical & Forecast)



6. Trade Dynamics, 2013-2019

6.1. Top Exporting Countries (Value & Volume)

6.2. Top Importing Countries (Value & Volume)



7. List of Major Consumers

7.1. Location-Wise Monthly Consumption



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1.1. Company Profiles

8.1.1.1. Basic Details

8.1.1.2. Financials

8.1.1.3. Segmental/Product Information

8.1.1.4. Expansion Plans

8.1.1.5. SWOT Analysis

8.1.1.6. Key Strategy



9. Top News / Deals



