Outlook on the World Market for Sizing Agents, 2020-2024 - Market Share & Forecast by Type, Application, Company & Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sizing Agents Market By Type (Natural & Synthetic), By Application (Textile & Fiber, Paper & Paperboard, Cosmetics, Food & Beverage & Others), By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America & Others), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sizing agents market was valued at USD3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD3.7 billion by 2024.



Growth in the production of paper & related products as well as textile & clothing owing to rising demand from paper-based packaging industry and textile industry is expected to drive sizing agents market. Moreover, expansion of automotive, aerospace, and medical industries and shift from the traditional low-value textile to high-value textile products is further supporting the growth of the global sizing agents market.



Based on type, the market is segmented into natural and synthetic, wherein the natural segment is expected to be the major contributor to the growth of the global sizing agents market during forecast period. The growth of the segment is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for natural sizing agents such as cotton, starch and its derivatives, among others.



On the basis of application, textile & fiber segment is anticipated to be the largest contributor to the sizing agents market during forecast period owing to increasing global production of textile and clothing products. Furthermore, various physical properties of sizing agents help in strengthening of the yarn and impart abrasion resistance.



Among regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the significant share in the global sizing agents market during forecast period, owing to shift of production facilities from Europe and North America to Asia-Pacific. India, Japan, China are the major contributors to the textile & clothing and paper & pulp production, which in turn, is expected to drive the sizing agents market in the region.



Some of the leading players in the global sizing agents market are Kemira Oyj, Solenis, BASF, Omnova Solutions, Buckman, Pulcra Chemicals, Evonik Industries, Seiko PMC Corporation, Bodo Moller Chemie, Aries Chemical, among others.



Years Considered



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global sizing agents market.

To forecast the global sizing agents market based on type, application and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global sizing agents market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global sizing agents market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the global sizing agents market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of sizing agents.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors to be considered for product selection

4.2. Factors influencing purchase decision

4.3. Challenges/issues faced post purchase

4.4. Unmet needs



5. Global Sizing Agents Industry Overview



6. Global Sizing Agents Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share and Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Natural and Synthetic)

6.2.2. By Application (Textile & Fiber, Paper & Paperboard, Cosmetics, Food & Beverage, Others)

6.2.3. By Company

6.2.4. By Region

6.3. Market Attractive Index



7. Asia-Pacific Sizing Agents Market Outlook



8. North America Sizing Agents Market Outlook



9. Europe Sizing Agents Market Outlook



10. South America Sizing Agents Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Sizing Agents Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Pricing Analysis



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Competition Benchmarking

16.2. Company Profiles (Leading companies)

16.2.1. Solenis

16.2.2. Kemira Oyj

16.2.3. BASF

16.2.4. Omnova Solutions

16.2.5. Pulcra Chemicals

16.2.6. Buckman

16.2.7. Evonik Industries

16.2.8. Seiko PMC Corporation

16.2.9. Bodo Moller Chemie

16.2.10. Aries Chemical

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements)



17. Strategic Recommendations



