Analysis on Worldwide Smart Building Markets, 2014-2024 | by Building Automation Software, Services, Building Type, Company & Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Building Market, By Building Automation Software, By Services (Professional Services & Managed Services), By Building Type, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Building Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.7% during the forecast period.



The major factors driving the market include growing need for integrated security and safety systems coupled with the increasing government focus on smart cities. Smart building refers to the automatic and centralized control of a building's heating, ventilation, air conditioning, lighting, security and other systems. Smart building reduces energy consumption and also reduce the overall operational cost.



Some of the leading players in the Global Smart Building Market are Honeywell International, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Cisco, Johnson Controls, Emerson Electric, Legrand, United Technologies Corporation, etc.



Years Considered

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objectives of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Smart Building Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Smart Building Market based on Building Automation software, services, building type and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Smart Building Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Smart Building Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of the Global Smart Building Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customers

4.1. Major Factors Driving the Adoption of Smart Building Solution

4.2. Stage of Journey of Smart Building

4.3. Brand Awareness

4.4. Vendor Selection Parameter

4.5. Challenges to the Adoption of Smart Building



5. Global Smart Building Market Landscape



6. Global Smart Building Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Building Automation Software (Intelligent Security System, Building Energy Management System, Infrastructure Management System and Network Management System)

6.2.2. By Services (Professional Services and Managed Services)

6.2.3. By Building Type (Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Educational Institutions, Government & Public Infrastructure Facilities and Others)

6.2.4. By Company

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Market Mapping



7. Europe Smart Building Market Outlook



8. North America Smart Building Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Smart Building Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Smart Building Market Outlook



11. South America Smart Building Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



ABB

Schneider

Siemens

Cisco

Johnson Controls International

Legrand S.A.

Emerson Electric

United Technologies

Itron

Honeywell

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/89n1s1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.