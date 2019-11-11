Outlook on the TV & Video Market in Europe, 2023: Indicators by Country, Consumption Indicators, Access Indicators & Revenue Indicators

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The TV & Video Market in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe's TV and video market is going the way of the North American market:

Declining TV viewing time and TV household numbers;

Pay-TV revenue that is starting to shrink as OTT services continue to attract more and more customers, and drive down prices;

A booming SVOD market, controlled by a handful of American heavyweights.

The fault lines are growing between Western and northern Europe on the one side, and Eastern and southern Europe on the other:

Countries in the west and north of Europe are well into the transition that aligns them with TV viewing trends in the US;

While the TV market in countries in the east and south of Europe are still playing catch up;

Which explains why the two blocs are having opposite growth trajectories: one is on the decline while the other is still enjoying steady growth.

Within this unstable environment, questions remain over the future of Europe's broadcasters and media companies:

Faced with the American threat, national and pan-regional alliances are starting to form in Europe;

Co-financed OTT and content platforms are thus starting to emerge, hoping to withstand the American onslaught;

But their ability to compete with the massive brand name clout of their US counterparts has yet to be proven.

In this new report, an analysis of the sector's key indicators is delivered, and so providing readers with a deeper understanding of current and upcoming shifts and trends in Europe's TV and OTT markets:

A dataset of more than 25 countries, historical data back to 2015 and market forecasts up to 2023.

It covers the key indicators for tracking the TV and video sector: TV access systems, TV and OTT service revenue, audience and subscription figures for the top players, and data by segment.

The report provides an analysis of the main market trends, and the developments to watch.

Dataset Scope

Indicators by country



Consumption indicators

Video viewing time: live linear TV, time-shifted TV, online video

The top free-to-air channels' audience share

Access indicators

General access indicators: TV households, FTA & pay-TV households

Households' television access mode on the main TV set: terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV

Digitisation levels: analogue/digital split for each access mode

Pay-TV penetration: pay-TV/free-to-air only split

Customer numbers for the main pay-TV services

Customer numbers for the main OTT services

Revenue indicators

GDP

Income from public financing/licensing fees

TV ad revenue

Pay-TV revenue

Revenue from OTT services: video advertising revenue (in-stream ad), DTR, Download to rent, EST, Electronic Sell-Through, SVoD - Subscription Video on Demand

Type of data

Background data 2015-2018

Estimates as of the end of 2019

Forecasts for 2020-2023

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. TV & video consumption

2.1. TV screen time still substantial in the main

2.2. But TV viewing is on the decline in Europe



3. TV access networks

3.1. High TV penetration rate in households starting to decline

3.2. Terrestrial television still dominates in southern Europe, while cable and satellite share the market in continental and northern Europe

3.3. IPTV: main beneficiary of changing viewing habits in Europe

3.4. But Europe will still be a land of contrasts in 2023

3.5. Pay TV's weight in the equation



4. TV revenue

4.1. A continent that is losing steam

4.2. Balanced reliance on three main sources of financing

4.3. Clear decrease in growth

4.4. A decline due largely to the pay-TV market's struggles



5. OTT consumption

5.1. A market massively concentrated in a handful of countries

5.2. Subscription and advertising: almost tied and generating the bulk of OTT revenue

5.3. A still steady growth momentum for OTT in Europe

5.4. OTT ensuring broadcast industry growth



6. The players

6.1. European players' dwindling clout on the international stage

6.2. Having to compete with American OTT players, European media companies are looking to form strategic alliances



Companies Mentioned



ProSiebenSat.1 Media

