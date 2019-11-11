Geographic Information System Software Market by Component, Type of GIS Software, Functions, Organization Size, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025

Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market by Component (Software and Services), Type of GIS Software (Desktop GIS, Server GIS, Developer GIS, Mobile GIS, and Others), Functions (Mapping, Surveying, Location-based Services, Navigation & Telematics, and Others), Organization Size (Small & Medium Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (Defense, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Construction, Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025

A geographic information system (GIS) is a system developed to capture, store, manipulate, analyze, manage, and present all types of geographical data. GIS software contains additional tools compared to a relational database. It provides tools and functions to input and store spatial data or geographic data. It facilitates users to perform geographic query, run analysis model and display geographic data in the map form. It enables quick access to relevant location specific data for making informed business decisions, which is projected to boost the market growth.



Increase in adoption of GIS for facilities management, integration of GIS with mainstream technologies for business intelligence, growth in demand of GIS software for smart cities development, and urban planning are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the global GIS software market. In addition, increase in investment by the enterprises on GIS solutions and adoption of GIS in transportation sector are expected to fuel the growth of the market. Conversely, emerging trend of adopting cloud-based GIS and growing application of AR and VR technologies in geographic information system are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.



The global GIS software market is segmented based on component, type of GIS software, functions, end user, and region. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. By type of GIS software, the market is classified into desktop GIS, server GIS, developer GIS, mobile GIS, and others. Based on function, it is fragmented into mapping, surveying, location-based services, navigation and telematics, and others. By end user segment, it is divided into defense, agriculture, oil & gas, construction, utilities, transportation & logistics, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The global GIS software market is dominated by key players such as, ESRI, Autodesk, SuperMap, Trimble, Hexagon AB (Intergraph), General Electric Co., Pitney Bowes, Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp), Bentley System, and Caliper.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



BY COMPONENT

• Software

• Services



BY TYPE OF GIS SOFTWARE

• Desktop GIS

• Server GIS

• Developer GIS

• Mobile GIS

• Others



BY FUNCTION

• Mapping

• Surveying

• Location-based Services

• Navigation & Telematics

• Others



BY END USER

• Defense

• Agriculture

• Oil & Gas

• Construction

• Utilities

• Transportation & Logistics

• Others



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o South Korea

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• ESRI

• Autodesk Inc.

• SuperMap Software Co., Ltd.

• Trimble Inc.

• Hexagon AB (Intergraph)

• General Electric Co.

• Pitney Bowes Inc.

• Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp)

• Bentley System

• Caliper Corporation

