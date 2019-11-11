evitria Opens its New Head Office in Scandinavia

ZURICH, Switzerland, November 11, 2019 / B3C newswire / -- evitria AG, a global antibody expression service provider, announces the opening of its new head office in Denmark to better serve the growing demand from Scandinavian enterprises. evitria's Nordic office will be headed by Simon Asbjørn Larsen, PhD as Director, Client Relations.

Dr. Larsen specialized in recombinant antibody technology during his doctoral degree at Aarhus University, Denmark. He has since merged his scientific background with commercial roles within the antibody research field and has focused on accelerating antibody discovery and research with partners at pharmaceutical companies, CROs and research institutions.

evitria, headquartered in Schlieren, Zurich (Switzerland), specializes in CHO-based transient expression of recombinant antibodies (including bispecific and fusion antibodies) for research purposes. Since its foundation in 2010, evitria has performed more than 50,000 transfections and produced more than 10,000 antibodies for its global customer base and excels with its benchmark-setting speed, reliability and quality. evitria has become one of the leading providers of custom-made recombinant antibodies and services for a broad range of clients from research institutions and start-ups to globally operating biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

