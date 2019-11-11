Bridgestone Announces SUSYM™ as New Name for the World's First Polymer that Bonds Rubbers and Resins on the Molecular Level

Tokyo (November 11, 2019) -- Bridgestone Corporation today announced that the name for the world's first polymer that bonds rubbers and resins on the molecular level is SUSYM. With this new name, the company aims to increase recognition of SUSYM and encourage its use as a next-generation polymer material in order to make contributions in various fields that exceed the scope of use as a tire material.

SUSYM is the next step in the evolution of the High Strength Rubber*1 announced in May 2018. SUSYM boasts the high levels of durability and resistance found in conventional rubber coupled with substantially higher levels of performance with regard to (1) difficulty of opening holes (puncture resistance), (2) fixability (recyclability, repairability), and (3) resistance to low temperatures (low-temperature impact resistance).

SUSYM is capable of enhancing performance in these areas while maintaining the flexibility of rubber and durability of resin. These features make SUSYM highly applicable to various fields other than tires, and it is thus, a revolutionary new material capable of achieving "symbiosis" with our society. Furthermore, SUSYM boasts the high levels of durability and resistance of conventional rubber and is therefore capable of realizing the various types of performance required in tires while using fewer resources. This material is also recyclable. Accordingly, we anticipate that SUSYM, as a new material that harmonizes with the environment in a "symphony" that will make contributions to a "sustainable" society.

The name SUSYM represents a combination of the words "sustain," "symphony," and "symbiosis" that encapsulates the meanings of these words. The company aims to raise the recognition of SUSYM with this name, which expresses the anticipated contributions of this material to society.

Bridgestone will move forward with research and development of applying the benefits of this proprietary technology to various fields while collaborating with a range of companies and organizations. In this manner, we will work to expand the limitless potential of SUSYM as a material. A concept tire utilizing numerous SUSYM functions and materials was exhibited at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019. Through these opportunities, the company is promoting further innovation by communicating SUSYM among wider audiences.

SUSYM introduction video

Proprietary characteristics of SUSYM are as follows.

(1) Difficulty of opening holes (puncture resistance) SUSYM is resistant to punctures when strong forces are applied to a single point, although it may change shape. The company anticipates this feature will result in SUSYM being used for various applications other than high-strength rubber and tire materials. (2) Fixability (recyclability, repairability) Even if SUSYM materials are punctured, holes can be easily repaired by applying heat. Therefore, the company expects SUSYM will be used as a new rubber material that can be recycled multiple times even if damaged. (3) Resistance to low temperatures (low-temperature impact resistance) Conventional rubber hardens and becomes brittle at low temperatures, making it easy to break through impacts. SUSYM maintains the flexibility of rubber even at low temperatures, creating resistance to impacts and giving this material the potential to be used under low temperatures.

The company emphasize contributions in the Mobility, People, and Environment priority areas of the Bridgestone Group's Our Way to Serve global CSR commitment. Through innovation and solutions, we hope to create value for customers and for society in these areas in order to contribute to the realization of a society in which everyone can live, work, and enjoy their lives.