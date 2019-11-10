Halifax Shipyard launches Canada’s second Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship

/EIN News/ -- HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Nov. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Canadian Navy’s second Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship (AOPS), the future HMCS Margaret Brooke, was launched today, Nov. 10, 2019, at Halifax Shipyard.



The launch of the second of six AOPS for the Royal Canadian Navy, marks a significant milestone for Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS) and the revitalization of the Royal Canadian Navy’s combatant fleet.

The 103-metre future HMCS Margaret Brooke transitioned from Halifax Shipyard’s land level facility to a submersible barge on Nov. 8, 2019 and launched in the Bedford Basin today.

The ship is now pier side at Halifax Shipyard where work continues to prepare the ship for sea trials and handover to the Royal Canadian Navy late next year.

The future HMCS Margaret Brooke joins Canada’s lead AOPS, the future HMCS Harry DeWolf, pier side at Halifax Shipyard. The future HMCS Harry DeWolf is in the final stages of construction and is preparing for initial builder sea trials at the end of November.

Inside Halifax Shipyard’s facilities, the Royal Canadian Navy’s third and fourth AOPS, the future HMCS Max Bernay and the future HMCS William Hall, are under construction. The first two major sections of the future HMCS Max Bernay are scheduled to be moved outside in spring 2020.

Canada’s NSS was created to replace the current surface fleets of the Royal Canadian Navy and the Canadian Coast Guard. Over the next few decades, Halifax Shipyard will build six AOPS for the Royal Canadian Navy, two AOPS for the Canadian Coast Guard, and 15 Canadian Surface Combatants for the Royal Canadian Navy.

As a result of the NSS, Irving Shipbuilding has become one of Atlantic Canada’s largest regional employers, with thousands of Canadians now working in skilled, well-paying jobs. Halifax Shipyard, long at the centre of Canadian shipbuilding, is now home to the most modern, innovative shipbuilding facilities, equipment, and processes in North America.

Halifax Shipyard is also continuing its legacy as the Halifax-class In-Service Support Centre of Excellence, with HMCS Charlottetown currently in the graving dock for an extensive docking work period.

Quote

Kevin McCoy, President, Irving Shipbuilding

“Congratulations to our more than 2,000 shipbuilders on today’s successful launch of the future HMCS Margaret Brooke. It is exciting to have two Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships in the water and closer to being in use by the Royal Canadian Navy’s sailors.”

Media Contact:

Sean Lewis

Director of Communications

Irving Shipbuilding Inc.

T: 902-484-4595

E: Lewis.Sean@IrvingShipbuilding.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a43c3978-dfa6-4297-8d06-1ea86fb187b9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17cd4f25-3bd8-4e61-b2c2-04dc4fdf62d4

The future HMCS Margaret Brooke afloat in Halifax Harbour for the first time The Royal Canadian Navy's second Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship, the future HMCS Margaret Brooke, afloat in Halifax Harbour for the first time following a successful launch at Halifax Shipyard. The Royal Canadian Navy's second AOPS prepares to launch The barge begins to submerge during the launch of the Royal Canadian Navy's second Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship, the future HMCS Margaret Brooke, at Halifax Shipyard.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.