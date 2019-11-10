João Lourenço visits Vatican

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 10 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, travels Monday morning to the Vatican State, for an official visit, at the invitation of Pope Francis.,

According to a press release from the Civil Office of the Presidency of the Republic, the visit will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

One of the highlights of the agenda will be the meeting between President João Lourenço and the Head of the Catholic Church, scheduled for Tuesday.

The programme reserves for Wednesday tribute to the first ambassador of the Kingdom of Congo to the Holy See, Antonio Manuel Nvunda “Negrita”.

This time, João Lourenço will place a wreath on the grave of Dom Antonio Manuel Nvunda “Negrita”.

It is also planned a visit to the most emblematic monuments of the Vatican, such as St. Peter's Basilica and the Sistine Chapel.

The return of the Head of State to the country is scheduled for Thursday.

