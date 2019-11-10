Free-to-air Broadcast live television feeds from the 2018 Africa Investment Forum, South Africa 11-13 Nov, 2019

Who: The African Development Bank in collaboration with Gauteng Province and the South African Government What: Africa Investment Forum Where: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa When: 11-13 November, 2019

As part of concerted efforts to ensure that broadcast, cable, and satellite television stations networks receive clean quality free-to-air broadcast feeds from the 2019 Africa Investment Forum, CBNC Africa, the official broadcast partner of the event, will provide real-time clean feeds via the below link.

CNBC RX Carrier Information Standard: MPEG-4, DV-S2 Parameters Satellite: EutelSat 7B RX Frequency: 10959.15MHz Horizontal [X-Pol] Modulation Standard: DVB-S2 Symbol Rate: 3.333 MSymb/s FEC: ¾ Modulation Type: 8PSK Data Rate: 7.257692 Mbps Roll Off: 20 % Srambling: Clear Compression: MPEG4, 420, 8 Bit Pilots: ON Video: HD SDI, Audio 1 x Stereo Pair Occupied Bandwidth: 3.9996 MHz

The African Development Bank’s Africa Investment Forum, a game changer for financing Africa’s investment needs and infrastructure development, is scheduled to take place at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa from 11-13 November 2019.

The Forum, organized by the African Development Bank and its partners, is the largest multi-stakeholder and multi-disciplinary marketplace aimed at raising capital, advancing projects to bankable stage and accelerating financial closure of deals.

For more information: www.AfricaInvestmentForum.com #AfricaInvestmentForum

Media Contact: Alkassoum Diallo a.a.diallo@afdb.org

Emeka Anuforo e.anuforo@afdb.org

About the African Development Bank Group: The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) (www.AfDB.org) is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 44 African countries with an external office in Japan, the AfDB contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: www.AfDB.org



