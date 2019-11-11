P2Sample Included on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500 (TM) For Fourth Year in a Row

Leading market research sample company is ranked 422 in the annual list ranking the Fastest Growing Companies in North America

P2Sample's growth is evidence that a programmatic, technology-enabled approach is the right path” — Richard Thornton, COO, Cint

ATLANTA, GA, USA, November 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- P2Sample today announced it has been included on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500(TM) for the fourth year in a row. The list is a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. Coming onto this year's list at number 422, P2Sample grew more than 215 percent during the period examined by the ranking program.

"In today's market research industry, technology is increasingly helping companies transform and accelerate collecting data, processing it, and turning it into insights for businesses and users," said Richard Thornton, COO of Cint, which acquired P2Sample in August of 2019. "Receiving consistent ranking on a national program like this is proof of this fact. P2Sample’s growth is evidence that a programmatic, technology-enabled approach is the right path and, after our acquisition of the company a few months ago, Cint expects to continue this growth and innovation on a path to automation."

This is P2Sample's fourth consecutive year of inclusion as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner, for which they were ranked #314 in 2016, #253 in 2017 and #272 in 2018. Overall, 2019 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 166 percent to 37,458 percent from 2015 to 2018, with median growth of 439 percent.

"What's exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners," said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice.

Now in its 25th year, the 2019 Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 selects award winners based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.



About P2Sample

P2Sample operates the market research industry’s most sophisticated sample and panel platform for clients seeking targeted respondents for consumer insights. P2Sample’s fully-automated platform programmatically integrates with hundreds of sample suppliers and allows efficient management of proprietary panels. This includes the industry’s largest panel companies, exchanges and marketplaces. In addition, the platform provides access to 60+ million deeply profiled and engaged consumers across 150+ countries. Featuring the industry’s only AI-driven fraud detection and respondent engagement systems, P2Sample’s technology works with a wide variety of methodologies, including traditional surveys; the latest in neuroscience and behavioral approaches; and online qualitative and video studies. In August 2019, P2Sample was acquired by Cint, and will be brought together under the Cint Group umbrella by 2020. For more information visit p2sample.com. @P2Sample

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

