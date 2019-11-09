Parliamentary whips prepare State General Budget discussion

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 9 - The State General Budget (OGE) draft document for 2020, which foresees expenses and revenues of more than 15 billion Kwanzas, will be discussed and voted, in general terms, in the National Assembly (parliament) on the 19th of the present month. ,

The decision came from the conference of parliamentary whips, held on Friday, which served to prepare the 1st ordinary plenary meeting of the 3rd legislative year of the Fourth Legislature, which will have only the OGE on the agenda.

The OGE2020 proposal foresees expenses and revenues of 15. 8 billion

kwanzas, 4.5 billion more compared to 2019.

Regarding the general discussion of this main instrument for the management and implementation of the government’s policy, FNLA MP and president, Lucas Ngonda, considered “very little” the 10 minutes provided by the Internal Regulation for each member of parliament to express his/her opinion on the subject to be voted on.

Benedito Daniel, MP for the Social Renewal Party (PRS) and also its president, advocated the revision of the National Assembly's Rules of Procedure (Internal Regulation) so that it can be extended.

Still on the subject, the leader of the CASA-CE Coalition parliamentary group, Alexandre Sebastião André, said that the insufficient time not only impairs their political group, but also the population, since the representatives of the Executive cannot respond the questions they are asked in a timely manner.

