New centre to issue 20,000 IDs per day

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 9 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, inaugurated last Friday, in Luanda, the Identity Card Production and Control Centre, with the capacity to issue 20,000 documents per day.,

With 16 production lines, the project - built in the vicinities of the Kilamba satellite town - ensures the monitoring, data processing and printing of the national identification card document.

In the end of the act, the Angolan President highlighted the production capacity, which will allow “in the coming years each Angolan to have his identification document”.

"The capacity is large, the investment was well done," emphasised João Lourenço.

The director of the centre, Júlio Lucas, explained that the document will be produced and printed in Luanda.

The manager stressed that the ticket will be distributed throughout the country by air and land.

Júlio Lucas added that the production unit will ensure data security at national level and it is linked in real time with Angola's 18 provinces.

The construction of the unit, under the responsibility of the Chinese construction company "CEIEC", began in June 2018, occupying an area of ??3,366 square metres.

The services of the centre will be guaranteed by more than 200 employees.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.