THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2019
Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2019 On Monday, the House is not in session.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2019 On Tuesday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (9 bills)
- H.R. 4625 – Protect the GI Bill Act, as amended (Rep. Levin (CA) – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 4477 – Reducing High Risk to Veterans and Veterans Services Act, as amended (Rep. Pappas – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 4771 – VA Tele-Hearing Modernization Act (Rep. Cunningham – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 4360 – VA Overpayment Accountability Act (Rep. Kim – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 4356 – Protecting Families of Fallen Servicemembers Act, as amended (Rep. Harder – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 4162 – GI Bill Planning Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Bergman – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 3996 – VA Design-Build Construction Enhancement Act of 2019 (Rep. Banks – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 1424 – Fallen Warrior Battlefield Cross Memorial Act (Rep. Gonzalez (OH) – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 3224 – Deborah Sampson Act, as amended (Rep. Brownley – Veterans’ Affairs)
Suspensions (9 bills)
- H.R. 4803 – Citizenship for Children of Military Members and Civil Servants Act (Rep. Nadler – Judiciary)
- H.R. 4258 – Reauthorizing Security for Supreme Court Justices Act of 2019 (Rep. Stanton – Judiciary)
- H.R. 1663 – Foundation of the Federal Bar Association Charter Amendments Act of 2019 (Rep. Chabot – Judiciary)
- H.R. 3537 – Veteran Entrepreneur Training Act of 2019 – (Rep. Schneider – Small Business)
- H.R. 3661 – Patriotic Employer Protection Act of 2019, as amended – (Rep. Kim – Small Business)
- H.R. 499 – Service-Disabled Veterans Small Business Continuation Act (Rep. Chabot – Small Business)
- H.R. 3734 – SERV Act, as amended (Rep. Davids – Small Business)
- H.R. 1615 – VA-SBA Act, as amended (Rep. Kelly (MS) – Small Business)
- H.R. 1773 – Rosie the Riveter Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2019 (Rep. Speier – Financial Services)
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.