U.S. Department of Education Advances Trump Administration's STEM Investment Priorities

WASHINGTON— The U.S. Department of Education announced today that it invested $540 million to support science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education, including computer science, through discretionary and research grants in Fiscal Year 2019, in accordance with President Trump's directive to foster expanded opportunities in these in-demand career fields.



