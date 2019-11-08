The CSPA Applauds Investigation into Foreign Steel Imports

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA) welcomes Canada Border Services Agency’s (CBSA) investigation into the injurious dumping and subsidization of corrosion resistant steel sheet from Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.



“Canada has an effective trade remedy system and a strong commitment to rules-based trade. It is critical to Canadian steel producers that we continue to use that system to ensure that unfairly traded imports are addressed.” said CSPA President Catherine Cobden. “Canada’s domestic industry is negatively affected by these practices, so we see this as an important investigation for the sector, for our workers and for our communities.”

This is the second investigation into unfairly traded corrosion-resistant steel in Canada in the past 16 months. A previous investigation into this product from China, Chinese Taipei, India and South Korea resulted in the imposition of duties against these three countries earlier this year.

The CBSA announcement can be accessed at: https://www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/sima-lmsi/menu-eng.html.

The Canadian Steel Producers Association is the national voice of Canada’s primary steel industry, dedicated to ensuring a competitive and sustainable business environment for its members and supply chain stakeholders. Canadian steel producers are integral to Canada’s economy and a vital supplier to many segments of North American industry, including the automotive, energy, construction and transportation sectors.

