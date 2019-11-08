Bri-Chem Announces 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bri-Chem Corp. (“Bri-Chem” or “Company”) (TSX: BRY), a leading North American wholesale distributor and manufacturer of oil and gas drilling fluids will hold its 2019 third quarter financial results conference call to discuss Bri-Chem’s results, outlook and related matters at 1:00 pm (Eastern Time), Thursday, November 14, 2019. Details for the conference call are as follows:



Date: Thursday, November 14, 2019 Time: 11:00 am Mountain Time (1:00 pm Eastern Time) Conference Call-In Details: 1-866-303-8430 (for participants in North America)

About Bri-Chem



Bri-Chem has established itself, through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic growth, as the North American industry leader for wholesale distribution and blending of oilfield drilling, completion, stimulation and production chemical fluids. We sell, blend, package and distribute a full range of drilling fluid products from 24 strategically located warehouses throughout Canada and the United States. Additional information about Bri-Chem is available at www.sedar.com or at Bri-Chem's website at www.brichem.com.

To receive Bri-Chem news updates send your email to ir@brichem.com .

For further information, please contact:

Jason Theiss

Bri-Chem Corp.

CFO

T: (780) 571-8587

E: jtheiss@brichem.com

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.