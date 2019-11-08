Kezar Life Sciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast during the American College of Rheumatology Annual Meeting to Discuss Updated Results with KZR-616

Conference call and webcast scheduled for Tuesday, November 12th at 8:30am EST

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer, today announced that Company management will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 8:30am EST to discuss updated results from the Phase 1b, open-label, dose escalation portion of the MISSION Study, which is evaluating the safety and tolerability of KZR-616 in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus. These data are being presented during a poster session at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR/ARP) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, GA.



To access the live conference call via phone, dial 877-407-9711 (U.S. toll-free) or 412-902-1014 (toll). The conference ID number for the live call is 13696599. Additionally, a live webcast of the call will be available under the Events section of the Company’s website at http://investors.kezarlifesciences.com/events. A slide presentation will accompany the call and can be accessed via the weblink. An archived replay of the call will be available at http://investors.kezarlifesciences.com/events for 90 days following the live call.

About KZR-616

KZR-616 is a novel, first-in-class, selective immunoproteasome inhibitor with broad therapeutic potential across multiple autoimmune diseases. Pre-clinical research demonstrates that selective immunoproteasome inhibition results in a broad anti-inflammatory response in animal models of several autoimmune diseases, while avoiding immunosuppression. Phase 1b clinical trial results in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus provide early evidence that KZR-616 potentially avoids adverse effects caused by currently marketed non-selective proteasome inhibitors, which we believe prevent them from being utilized as a chronic treatment in autoimmune disorders. Phase 2 trials have commenced for the treatment of lupus nephritis (MISSION study), dermatomyositis and polymyositis (PRESIDIO study), and autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immune thrombocytopenia (MARINA study).

About the MISSION Study

The MISSION study (NCT03393013) is a Phase 1b/2 multi-center study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of KZR-616. The study consists of 2 parts. The Phase 1b portion is an open-label, multiple dose escalation study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of KZR-616 in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and the Phase 2 portion is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of three separate doses of KZR-616 in patients with active proliferative lupus nephritis.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Based in South San Francisco, Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to revolutionizing treatments for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancer. Kezar is translating its innovative research on the immunoproteasome and protein secretion pathways to advance novel therapeutic approaches. KZR-616, a first-in-class selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, is being evaluated in severe and underserved autoimmune diseases. Additionally, Kezar has nominated KZR-261 as its first clinical candidate for the treatment of cancer from its protein secretion program and is undergoing IND-enabling studies for the program. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com .



CONTACT:

Celia Economides

IR@kezarbio.com



