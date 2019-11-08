The future HMCS Margaret Brooke transitioned to barge for launch

/EIN News/ -- HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier today the shipbuilders at Halifax Shipyard successfully transitioned the future HMCS Margaret Brooke from land-level onto a submersible barge for the vessel’s planned launch.



The future HMCS Margaret Brook is the second of six Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships (AOPS) the shipbuilders at Halifax Shipyard are building for the Royal Canadian Navy as part of Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy.

Weather permitting, the barge carrying the future HMCS Margaret Brooke will be towed from Halifax Shipyard to a launch site in Bedford Basin, located off the shore of Rockingham. Once moored at the launch site, the barge will be submerged in a controlled manner over many hours and the future HMCS Margaret Brooke will float off.

Marine traffic is advised to stay a safe distance from the launch site, no less than 500 metres, and reduce speed to minimize waves.

Following the launch, the future HMCS Margaret Brooke will be towed to Halifax Shipyard where our shipbuilders will continue working on the ship with completion planned for later next year.

Media Contact:

Sean Lewis

Director of Communications

Irving Shipbuilding Inc.

T: 902-484-4595

E: Lewis.Sean@IrvingShipbuilding.com





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4db200e1-417b-435d-9d43-ef674466db6b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eddd66a0-2fe3-4562-8dfd-54d43fbfde4b

The future HMCS Margaret Brooke transitions to launch barge The Royal Canadian Navy's future HMCS Margaret Brooke begins to transition to the launch barge at Halifax Shipyard. Canada's second Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship prepares to launch The future HMCS Margaret Brooke is transitioned to a submersible barge in preparation for the vessels launch.



