Dany Le Siège is named Vice-President of Client Experience and Sales at BonLook

MONTREAL, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal-based BonLook is pleased to announce the appointment of Dany Le Siège to the role of Vice-President of Customer Experience and Sales. With more than 35 years of experience as a senior executive in both the tech and retail sectors, Dany's leadership is recognized for bringing together people to form successful and passionate teams. She has previously filled several managerial positions at Bell during her three-decade-long career, operating different banners and boutiques.



An inspiring leader known for her determination and enthusiasm, Dany will report to Louis-Félix Boulanger, co-founder and chief operating officer of BonLook.

“We are pleased to have Dany join the BonLook team,” says Louis-Félix. “As a leader in the retail industry, Dany is familiar with the many challenges faced by growing businesses, particularly those with products that require a best-in-class level of customer service. Her outstanding reputation as a team manager and ability to mobilize and optimize retail operations make Dany the ideal candidate to take on such a highly-strategic role within the company.”

Dany Le Siège assumed this role as of November 4, 2019.

