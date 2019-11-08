Anagero must promote Okavango development

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 8 - The State minister and head of Staff of the Presidency, Frederico Cardoso, in Luanda, Friday called on members of the board of directors of the Okavango National Management Agency (Anagero) to promote inclusive community development, covered by the project.,

More than rationally and sustainably exploiting the resources of the Okavango region, Frederico Cardoso asks the board of directors, appointed on October 14, to promote inclusive development by bringing infrastructures such as water systems, energy, roads and schools.

According to the Minister of State, who was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the members of Anagero's board of directors, it is necessary to take to the Okavango areas in the Angolan part of the cross-border project, which involves five countries of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) with the possibility of people dreaming of a better future.

At the ceremony, in which Rui Lisboa took office as chairman of the board and Maria Lôa and Miguel Xavier as directors, Frederico Cardoso asked the sworn in officials dedication to the actions taken by the Government, aiming at the development of the Okavango region, located in the Angolan part of Cuando Cubango Province.

