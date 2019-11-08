Prophet Takes Home Five Wins at the U.S. Transform Awards

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prophet , a leading global consultancy, won five Transform Awards for its work with three clients – Regal, Poly and OOSA - at a ceremony held November 7 in New York. The awards are given annually to recognize excellence in brand development.

Prophet’s work won five awards for its excellence in brand strategy, design and innovation across a range of industries, including:﻿

Its work with Regal

GOLD award for ‘Best visual identity from the travel, leisure and tourism sector’

Its work with Poly

SILVER award for ‘Best corporate rebrand following a merger or acquisition’

BRONZE award for ‘Best visual identity from the technology, media and telecommunications sector’

Its work with OOSA



SILVER award for ‘Best strategic and creative development of a new brand’

SILVER award for ‘Best use of audio branding’

Each year the Transform Awards celebrate excellence to award and applaud pioneers in branding, experience and digital transformation. The recognition sets the industry benchmark on the most innovative, creative and successful branding work across the world. In March 2019, Prophet was awarded the Grand Prix - the highest accolade at Transform Awards Europe 2019 - for the rebranding of Hikma , a multinational pharmaceutical company. A few months later, Prophet took home eight awards at the Transform Awards MENA.

“Brands today need to live and breathe across a new and varied platforms and media,” said Craig Stout, partner and executive creative director at Prophet. “We are extremely proud of the collaborative projects we have done for OOSA, Regal and Poly—all brands that go beyond the static and thrive in motion, sound and experiences. We are honored to have work recognized by the Transform organization in the new North American awards, as well as our work in Europe and Asia-Pacific. Personally, I feel incredibly fortunate to be a part of a tremendous global team that produces such smart and beautiful work.”

Prophet’s distinctions at the U.S. Transform Awards stand as testaments to the team’s human-centric and creative approach to helping its clients to find better ways to achieve uncommon growth.

Media Contact

Michelle Galliani

Digital Marketing and Communications Associate

mgalliani@prophet.com







