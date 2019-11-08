Vicki Hollub Named Chief Roughneck by U. S. Steel Tubular Products

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, U. S. Steel Tubular Products, Inc., a subsidiary of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X), announced that Vicki Hollub, president and chief executive officer of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, is the recipient of the Chief Roughneck Award for 2019. The announcement was made at the 90th annual meeting of the Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA).



U. S. Steel Senior Vice President – Industrial, Service Center, Mining Solutions and Tubular Operations Douglas R. Matthews presented Ms. Hollub with the traditional Chief Roughneck bronze bust and hard hat. “Vicki’s enthusiastic quest for excellence and her unflagging support of people and communities truly epitomize the spirit of the Chief Roughneck Award,” said Matthews.

Vicki Hollub is President and Chief Executive Officer of Occidental. She has been a member of Occidental’s Board of Directors since 2015. During her 35-year career with Occidental, Ms. Hollub has held a variety of management and technical positions with responsibilities on three continents, including roles in the United States, Russia, Venezuela and Ecuador. Most recently, she served as Occidental’s President and Chief Operating Officer, overseeing the company’s oil and gas, chemical and midstream operations.

Ms. Hollub serves on the boards of the American Petroleum Institute, Khalifa University for Science and Technology in Abu Dhabi, and Lockheed Martin. She is the chair of the U.S. Secretary of Energy Advisory Board, the U.S. chair for the U.S.-Colombia Business Council and a member of the World Economic Forum and the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative. A graduate of the University of Alabama, Ms. Hollub holds a Bachelor of Science in Mineral Engineering. She was inducted into the University of Alabama College of Engineering 2016 class of Distinguished Engineering Fellows.

About the Chief Roughneck Award

The prestigious Chief Roughneck Award was created in 1955 to honor the lifetime achievements of petroleum industry leaders. U. S. Steel Tubular Products proudly continues to present this important award, which is widely recognized as one of the industry’s highest honors.

About U. S. Steel Tubular Products

U. S. Steel Tubular Products, Inc., a subsidiary of United States Steel Corporation, is a leading energy tubular products manufacturer in North America, with annual production capability of 1.5 million net tons. Energy industry customers utilize U. S. Steel Tubular Products casing, line pipe and couplings to help them locate, retrieve, transport and refine the oil and natural gas products that fuel the world.

