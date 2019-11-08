Business Network ramps up promotion of US offshore wind industry, adding RenewComm to communications team

RenewComm will join the experts of the Business Network for Offshore Wind starting at Nov. 13 event with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper in Cary, NC

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Network for Offshore Wind has added RenewComm to its team as public relations counsel to help take the US offshore wind energy industry to the next level.

“We are pleased to add RenewComm to our growing team of offshore wind experts. They bring deep subject matter expertise and decades of experience in developing communications campaigns that will resonate with industry and the general public,” said Liz Burdock, CEO & President of the Business Network for Offshore Wind.

The Business Network’s next public event is a daylong “Spotlight on North Carolina,” cosponsored with the Southeastern Wind Coalition, from 8 am to 5 pm next Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Umstead Hotel in Cary, North Carolina. Gov. Roy Cooper will speak at 8:45 am, and the event is open for media coverage as well as to paid attendees who register here.

RenewComm is a communications consulting practice that represents renewable energy, cleantech, and other climate solutions. The managing partners are Lauren Glickman and Peter Kelley.

“I began my career campaigning for one of the first proposed US offshore wind projects back in 2006, and this industry has come such a long way since then,” Glickman said. “The US offshore wind industry is now poised to help transform our economy. As new projects move forward, it’s a critical time to tell the stories behind the benefits to workers, towns and companies, not just along the coastline, but all across the country because of the deep supply chain required to build and connect these offshore turbines.”

“The Business Network represents over 300 key players in this industry, from multinational corporations to start-ups,” said Kelley, who has worked in the wind energy industry for the past 10 years. “They promote and defend the offshore wind industry, especially at the state level and before federal agencies. They build the supply chain in America, and represent the US industry globally. Each year they hold the International Offshore Wind Partnering Forum, one of the Top 5 offshore wind events in the world, and convene almost monthly events on specialized aspects of the industry. This is where the action is, and we’re glad to be a part of it.”

RenewComm will advise on the Network’s public relations strategy, build an online network of supporters to complement the Business Network’s in-person events and promotion of the US industry, and represent its leaders to the media.

The Business Network’s International Offshore Wind Partnering Forum (IPF) will next be held April 21-24 in Providence, Rhode Island. To register as a member of the media or learn how to become a media partner for this or any Business Network event, including next Wednesday’s session with the Governor of North Carolina, email offshore@renewcomm.com.

About the Business Network for Offshore Wind

The Business Network for Offshore Wind is the leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization solely focused on developing the US offshore wind industry and advancing its supply chain. We are not a trade association of many voices; we are one leading voice for the offshore wind business community, in the states, at the federal level, and globally. We bring together developers, policymakers, academia, global experts and hundreds of member businesses for critical discussions and unprecedented networking opportunities. We empower our members with the education, tools, and connections necessary to participate in this booming industry. For information on joining, see www.offshorewindus.org/about-us/join/

About RenewComm LLC

RenewComm LLC is a full-service marketing and communications firm specializing in clean technology, renewable energy and non-profits. Our seasoned communications professionals deliver maximum impact for new venture launches and ongoing marketing campaigns. These services help your company or cause get into the news on your terms, and persuade your most important audiences. The firm was relaunched in 2018 by managing partners Peter Kelley and Lauren Glickman. Learn more: www.renewcomm.com



