CBD Beauty Brand Cannuka to Participate in Cowen’s 2nd Annual Cannabis Conference in Boston

/EIN News/ -- Cincinnati, Ohio, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannuka, LLC (“Cannuka” or the “Company”), a leading cannabidiol (“CBD”) beauty and skincare brand, today announced that Ransley Carpio, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate on the CBD In Retail panel at Cowen’s 2nd Annual Boston Cannabis Conference being held on November 11th, 12th, and 13th, 2019 at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.

Cannuka will also be participating in the product expo set to take place at Cowen’s 2nd Annual Boston Cannabis Conference from 4:15 - 5:45 PM E.S.T. on November 12th, 2019, where the Company intends to offer attendees a chance to experience Cannuka’s products that can already be purchased online at Cannuka.com, as well as through Ulta, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Free People, Anthropologie, and more.

Panel Discussion Details:

Title: CBD In Retail

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Time: 1:35 - 2:20 PM E.S.T.

Location: Rose Kennedy Ballroom, InterContinental Hotel Boston

Address: 510 Atlantic Avenue, Boston, MA 02210

Hosted by Cowen Equity Research Analysts including Vivien Azer, Gerald Pascarelli, and Oliver Chen, Cowen’s 2nd Annual Boston Cannabis Conference is an ideal forum for objective first-hand updates on both marketed and emerging products across the spectrum of the cannabis industry incorporating consumer, technology and health care focus.

In addition to Cannuka’s CEO, Ranlsey Carpio, featured Cannuka team members scheduled to attend Cowen’s 2nd Annual Boston Cannabis Conference include the Company’s Chairman, James M. Gould, its Chief Branding Officer, Stephen Letourneau, and more.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting at the event, please contact your Cowen representative.

About Cannuka

Cannuka is the first legitimately new idea in the health and beauty category in decades. All Cannuka products combine hemp-derived CBD isolate, Manuka honey, and other natural ingredients to offer consumers a non-psychoactive approach to incorporating cannabidiol into their skincare regimen. Cannuka products are all cruelty-free and PETA-approved, and can be found at Cannuka.com, as well as through Ulta, Neiman Marcus, Free People, Dermstore, and more. Follow @Cannuka on Instagram and @Cannuka on Twitter to stay tuned.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, and, more particularly, statements concerning upcoming conference presentations. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," “intends,” "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by the Company which include, but are not limited to, the future operations of the Company and global economic and market conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, and although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, risks associated with: the hemp industry in general; actions and initiatives of federal and provincial governments and changes to government policies and the execution and impact of these actions initiatives and policies; adverse U.S., and global economic conditions; failure to comply with certain regulation; and other factors. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Neither Cowen Inc. nor its affiliates accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

